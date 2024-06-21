Gov visits Aryabhatta Observational Science Research Institute

By Our Staff Reporter

Nainital/Mukteshwar, 18 June: Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd) on Tuesday visited the Aryabhatta Observational Science Research Institute located at Devasthal, Mukteshwar. Here the director Professor Dipankar Banerjee, gave a detailed description to the Governor about the telescopes installed and informed him about the scientific discovery made from here. Thereafter the Governor honored five officers who have done excellent work to give concrete shape to the projects established in Devasthal, including Dr Brijesh Kumar, Dr Saurabh, Kuntal Mishra, Mohit Joshi and DS Negi.

After this, the newly constructed engineering lab, mechanical workshop and guest house were inaugurated by the Governor. During the visit, the Governor visited India’s largest optical telescope (3.6 meter Devasthal Optical Telescope) and took detailed information about the various discoveries made with the telescope. Along with this, he also visited the International Liquid Mirror Telescope. The Governor observed the celestial bodies through another telescope and said that it was a wonderful experience to see the constellation.

Lt Gen Singh added that Uttarakhand is fortunate to have a world-renowned research institute . He said that this holy place of Devbhoomi is making an incomparable contribution in the field of astronomical science research in India. He said that if we have to bring change, then we have to establish ourselves in the field of technology, AI, Meta, Space etc. He praised the scientists and all the personnel working in the institute .