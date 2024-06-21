Maharaj inspects Uttara Contemporary Art Museum, orders improvements

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 18 Jun: State Culture Minister Satpal Maharaj conducted a surprise inspection of the Uttara Museum of Contemporary Art and expressed anger over its lack of proper maintenance and gave clear instructions to the officials of the Culture Department to make arrangements for cleanliness there.

Culture Minister Satpal Maharaj on Tuesday conducted a surprise inspection of the Uttara Museum established by the Culture Department in the Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Complex near Ghantaghar. During the inspection, he expressed anger over the lack of proper cleaning of the wall paintings and made by the artists in the art gallery and the lack of preservation of the heritage kept there and instructed the officials of the Culture Department to make the necessary improvements.

Shri Maharaj said that the purpose of Uttara Art Museum is to provide a platform to the painters of Uttarakhand to showcase their talent, so its preservation is very important. Calling upon the artists of the state, he said that they should display their paintings and art works in the art gallery.

Maharaj instructed the Secretary of Culture Department, Harishchandra Semwal, and Culture Director Bina Bhatt to take speedy action on his instructions.