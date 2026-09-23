HC seeks Action Taken Report on Jeolikote contaminated water case

By ARUN PRATAP SINGH

Garhwal Post Bureau

Nainital, 22 Sep: The Uttarakhand High Court today heard a petition concerning the outbreak of water-borne diseases due to contaminated drinking water in Jeolikote and surrounding villages in district Nainital, including Ganja, Veerbhatti, Cheena, Beluwakhan and Sariyatal. Nainital District Magistrate, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), General Manager of Uttarakhand Jal Sansthan and Chief Engineer of Uttarakhand Peyjal Nigam (Kumaon Division) appeared personally before the court in connection with the case. The matter has been listed for further hearing on 29 September now.

It may also be reminded here that on the directions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, six engineers of Uttarakhand Jal Sansthan were suspended yesterday over alleged negligence in the Jeolikote contaminated water case.

During the hearing today, the high court directed the officials to remain personally present on the next date of hearing as well and asked them to inform the court about the steps taken so far by the nine-member committee constituted under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary to deal with the problem. The officials have also been directed to apprise the court of the action taken (ATR) by the committee at the next hearing.

The court also questioned the administration as to why no concrete action had been taken against the officials concerned despite complaints by the village Pradhans regarding the quality and safety of drinking water in the area. The court directed the administration to submit a report on the matter.

During the hearing, the state government informed the court that a nine-member committee headed by the chief secretary has been constituted to investigate the matter. Its first meeting is scheduled to be held tomorrow. The committee includes the experts and senior officials from Uttarakhand Jal Sansthan, Uttarakhand Peyjal Nigam, the Pollution Control Board and the Health Department, among others.

The state government further informed the court that 17 water samples had been freshly collected from Nainital city and all of them were found to be safe. However, a deficiency of chlorine was detected in some water sources. Samples from water sources in Sariyatal and other affected areas are being collected today for testing.

On the other hand, the representatives of the affected residents informed the court that despite complaints being made to the concerned authorities, no action had been taken by the departments concerned and the administration. Taking note of the submission, the court directed that a report be submitted regarding the complaints and the action taken on them.

The matter has been listed for further hearing on 29 September.

It may be recalled that an outbreak of diseases such as diarrhoea and jaundice in the area was reported over the past three months, with two deaths being reported and a large number of villagers falling ill and being admitted to hospitals. In view of the situation, Beluwakhan resident advocate Ravi Bisht has filed a public interest litigation (PIL) before the High Court, raising the issue of alleged inaction by departmental officials. The petition has sought free treatment for those affected as well as supply of clean drinking water to the affected areas.

It may also be recalled that the state government had yesterday acted against six senior engineers of Uttarakhand Jal Sansthan and Peyjal Nigam over alleged negligence in ensuring safe drinking water supply and failure to discharge their responsibilities in the Jeolikote area and has suspended them. the officials claim that this was among the largest such administrative actions taken in the state in a matter concerning public health.