Security guard arrested for assaulting delivery boy at mall in Jogiwala

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 22 Sep: A case of assault on a delivery boy by a security guard at a mall in Jogiwala in Dehradun had come to light as the video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The footage shows the security guard abusing and thrashing the delivery boy with kicks and punches even as the delivery boy is seen pleading for forgiveness. The police have arrested the accused.

According to the police, the guard was intoxicated and engaged in a heated argument with the delivery boy before attacking him.

The accused has been identified as Mahendra Singh, 45, resident of D‑22, Sector 3, Defence Colony, under Nehru Colony police station in Dehradun. Despite attempts by the police to pacify him at the spot, he continued his aggression, leading to his arrest under Section 170 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The incident occurred late last evening when the delivery boy had come to collect an order. The security personnel have alleged that he attempted to enter through a restricted passage instead of the designated route, which led to an altercation with the guards. In a video that has gone viral on the social media, one guard is seen assaulting him, even as another person is seen trying unsuccessfully to intervene. In the viral video, the guard is heard claiming to be an ex‑serviceman and hurling abuses at the delivery boy, who eventually left the premises after apologising.

The Police officials stated that no formal complaint has yet been lodged by the victim, whose identity remains undisclosed. Nehru Colony police station in‑charge Devendra Chauhan said appropriate action would follow once a complaint is filed. Meanwhile, SSP Dehradun has directed strict action against those disturbing public peace, and the SIT confirmed that the accused, employed as a security guard at the Jogiwala mall, has assaulted the delivery boy under the influence of alcohol.

The incident has sparked widespread reactions on social media, with many condemning the guard’s behaviour and demanding accountability. The police are claiming to be investigating the circumstances of the assault, including whether the delivery boy’s entry through a restricted route was the trigger.