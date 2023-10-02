HCN organises Awareness Programme on Cleanliness at Pen-India School

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 1 Oct: On 29 September, Himalayan College of Nursing, Jollygrant, organised an awareness programme on cleanliness.

As part of the event, students from the Nursing College provided information on Dental Hygiene, Physical Cleanliness and Healthy Nutrition to the young students of the Pen-India School, Bhaniyawala, in commemoration of Mahatma Gandhi’s birthday under the “Swachh Bharat Abhiyan” initiative.

On Friday, a team of students from Himalayan College of Nursing, under the direction of Principal Dr Sanchita Pugazhendi, visited Pen-India School, Bhaniyawala, which operates under the supervision of Swami Ram Himalayan University (SRHU).

The nursing students provided detailed information to the children through posters, models, and skits, covering topics such as proper brushing, hand hygiene, mouthwash, and also advised them not to consume excessive sweets.

They emphasised use of trash bins for disposing wrappers and waste from store-bought snacks. The nursing students also conducted demos with the school children on cleanliness.

Faculty members from the Nursing College, including Chandan Kumar, Krishna Mohan, John Davidson, and teachers from the school including Ritu Sharma, Deepalika Negi, Nirmala Gusai, Rajyashri Kathait, Seema Chauhan, were present during this socially relevant event.