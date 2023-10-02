Clean India is shared responsibility; every effort is important: Dr Vijay Dhasmana

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Doiwala, 1 Oct: Himalayan Institute of Medical Sciences (HIMS) and Himalayan College of Nursing organised a cleanliness and awareness programme under the Clean India campaign, here, today. The faculty and students from HIMS and HCN cleaned up various areas near the university campus, including hostels. Bleaching powder was also spread on the streets, and people were made aware of cleanliness through posters, banners and pamphlets.

In his message, Dr Vijay Dhasmana, Chancellor of Swami Ram Himalayan University (SRHU), stated that cleanliness is essential for the safe future of the younger generation. Campaigns like these make students aware of their social responsibilities. To succeed in their careers, it is crucial for them to become better citizens.

In this cleanliness series on Sunday, under the leadership of Dr Ruchi Juyal from the Community Medicine Department of HIMS, a special campaign called “One Date, One Hour, Together” was conducted as part of the “Cleanliness is Service” programme. At 10 a.m., students from the Clinical Research and Epidemiology departments of HIMS gathered at the medical college campus. Students, along with staff, carried out cleanliness drives in the university campus, nearby areas, and roads. People were educated about cleanliness through posters, banners, and pamphlets.

Dr Vijay Dhsmna disclosed that, to promote the elimination of single-use plastics, SRHU has established a Plastic Bank on its campus. Efforts to restrict the use of single-use plastic are already underway at the university. Staff and students are regularly educated on this issue at fixed intervals.

Dr Vijay Dhsmna added that electronic waste is becoming a significant problem worldwide. To address this issue, governments worldwide are enacting regulations. In this regard, an E-Waste Store has been established within the SRHU campus.