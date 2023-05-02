Health of 46,000 pilgrims checked, so far: Dr Dhan Singh Rawat

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 1 May: All the necessary health facilities have been made available by the state government on the pilgrimage routes, including the Char Dhams, the benefits of which are being availed by the pilgrims. So far, the medical checkup of more than 46,000 pilgrims has been done at various medical units set up on the Char Dham Yatra routes, while OPD facilities have been provided to more than 10,000 pilgrims, along with emergency airlift of two pilgrims. Only 35 passengers have been taken to Higher Centres by ambulance.

This was stated by Health Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat in a statement issued to the media, today. He said that, till now, more than one lakh pilgrims have visited Gangotri-Yamunotri, while the number of pilgrims reaching Badri-Kedar Dhams has crossed 1.25 lakh. The health department has, so far, conducted health checks of more than 46,000 passengers in the age group above 55 years. OPD care has been provided to 10, 385 pilgrims and emergency medical service to 661 pilgrims at various medical units established on the yatra routes. Two yatris were taken to AIIMS Rishikesh by air ambulance, while 33 were taken to higher centres by ambulance. With a view to strengthening the health services on Char Dham Yatra routes, 48 ​​permanent and 23 temporary medical units have been set up, at which 29 specialist doctors and 182 medical officers have been deployed. As many as 95 POCT devices have been made available on the yatra routes, through which ECG of passengers as well as oxygen level and blood pressure are being checked. Apart from this, 272 paramedical staff have been deployed, including 182 staff nurses and 90 pharmacists. A total of 200 ambulances, including 96 departmental ambulances and 77 emergency service 108 ambulances, as well as advance life support ambulances and basic life support ambulances have been deployed for the Char Dham Yatra. To deal with emergency, 11 blood banks and 2 blood collection centres are also functional on these routes. Government Medical Colleges in Srinagar and Dehradun, as well as AIIMS Rishikesh have been put on alert mode to deal with any emergency.