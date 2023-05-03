Health, Wellbeing & Sports to be discussed at G-20 Youth Summit in AIIMS: Dr Meenu Singh

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 2 May: Director of AIIMS Rishikesh Prof Meenu Singh addressed a press conference here, today, regarding the upcoming G-20 Youth Conference to be held at AIIMS on 4 and 5 May. She reminded the media that India is presiding over the G-20 group for the current year. As part of this, various summits are being organised for the first time in the country. As part of the G-20 Summits, a Youth 20 conference is being held to prepare the youth of G-20 countries to fight the future global challenges. Youth 20 Summit is a part of this, she added.

Dr Meenu Singh said that, through this forum being organised at AIIMS in Rishikesh, the youth will get an opportunity to discuss the very important issues of Health, Wellbeing and Sports at the international level.

Prof Singh said that the youth participants from various states including Uttarakhand will participate in this summit. Many run up events have been held in this series, so far. In this summit, not only youths coming from different districts of Uttarakhand but also various youth leaders coming from G-20 countries will share their views. Policies related to the health, welfare and sports will be discussed in detail. The youth will be able to benefit from the discussions and the conclusions reached at the Summit related to their respective areas.

As this programme is part of the G-20 Summits being held under the chairmanship of India, it will provide an opportunity to present a true and positive image of the country and the state before the world. Y20 is an event to connect youth. It is a platform for the world’s largest and most advanced economies to bring together young leaders from around the world.

She stated that, on the first day, a Holistic Health Conclave will be held on 4 May, at which

Kiyohiro Yamamoto, President and Group Executive Officer, Azbil Corporation; Swami Awadheshanand Giri, Peethadheeshwar of Juna Akhara; Swami Chidanand Saraswati, Chairman of Parmarth Niketan; Professor KK Talwar, former Director, PGIEMR Chandigarh; Prof BN Gangadhar, Chairman, MARB NMC, Government of India; Swami Dayadhipananda, Medical Superintendent, Shri Ram Krishna Mission Hospital, Haridwar, and Prof Meenu Singh, Executive Director, AIIMS Rishikesh will be the keynote speakers.

On the second day (5 May), the Summit will be formally inaugurated at a special ceremony. Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, and Nisith Pramanik, Union Minister of State for Youth, Welfare & Sports will the Chief Guests.

Officials of the State Information Department, representatives of Doordarshan and All India Radio, and senior officials from AIIMS Rishikesh were present on the occasion.