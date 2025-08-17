Healthy Body builds a Healthy Mind: Col Mayank Chaubey

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 14 Aug: During the orientation ceremony of Doon University on 13 August, special sessions were organised for newly admitted undergraduate and postgraduate students on health, mental well-being, and career opportunities. On this occasion, experts shared important information to raise awareness about breast cancer, and the speakers also highlighted the importance of mental health and entrepreneurship.

During the health awareness session, Col Mayank Chaubey (Retd), said that breast cancer is one of the most common cancers among women, but if detected in its early stages, it can be treated successfully. Regular self-examination and periodic check-ups with doctors are extremely important. He also inspired the students to remain alert about their physical and mental health.

Dr Niharika provided detailed information related to breast cancer. She said that improving lifestyle, eating a balanced diet, exercising regularly, and managing stress can significantly reduce the risk of breast cancer because awareness is the biggest protection. She also explained the method of self-examination and highlighted the importance of regular mammography screening.

Dr Prasoona said that many times, women, due to the pressure of household chores, ignore the early symptoms of their body, which allows the disease to progress. Any unusual lump, pain, or change should be taken seriously and examined medically without delay. She also cleared the misconceptions of students by providing information about the myths and realities related to cancer in both women and men. A large number of students participated during the session, asked questions to the doctors, and removed doubts related to breast cancer.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof Surekha Dangwal, motivated the students to stay away from drugs and administered an anti-drug pledge. She said that the tendency of drug use is diverting the youth from their goals, and therefore, it is necessary to abandon this tendency for building a healthy society. She also stated that the university is committed to providing a safe, supportive, and inspiring environment for the holistic personality development of its students.

The Co-Director of CIIEIR at the university, Dr Sudhanshu Joshi, gave detailed information to the students about entrepreneurship and self-employment opportunities. He informed that the university’s Entrepreneurship Cell prepares students through various training programs and boot camps. In addition, under the agreement with EDI, all such opportunities are provided to the students, which help them progress in the fields of industry, academia, and self-employment. He encouraged the students to become employment creators rather than just job seekers.

Head of the Department of Psychology and renowned psychologist, Dr Rajesh Bhatt, while addressing the new students, said that nowadays, many types of mental health issues are being observed among university students. He explained that excessive academic pressure, uncertainty about the future, family expectations, social comparisons, financial stress, and stress in friendships or relationships give rise to problems such as anxiety, stress, low self-esteem, depression, social withdrawal, and loneliness among students. In some cases, self-harm, drug use, and a decline in academic performance are also seen.

The programme was conducted by Assistant Dean of Student Welfare, Dr Prachi Pathak. The vote of thanks was proposed by Dean, Student Welfare and School of Management, Prof HC Purohit. On this occasion, Anti-Drug Cell and Gender Cell Coordinator Prof Reena Singh, Dean of the School of Languages and Cultural Coordinator Dr Chetna Pokhriyal, Dr Himani Sharma, Dr Ankit Nagar, Dr Aabsar Abbasi, Dr Ajeet Panwar, Dr Manavendra Bartwal, Prashant Mehta, along with all faculty members, staff, and students were present.