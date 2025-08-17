Wynberg Allen School (A) wins St George’s College

Heritage Cup Soccer Tournament 2025

Garhwal Post Bureau

Mussoorie, 14 Aug: St George’s College organised the 52nd edition of the St George’s College Heritage Cup (aka Jackie) Invitational Soccer Tournament from 1 to 14 August 2025, featuring a total of 26 teams—15 clubs and 11 school teams, from Mussoorie and Dehradun.

The final of the tournament was contested between Wynberg Allen School (A) and Navchetan Sports Club today.

The Chief Guest at the Closing Ceremony was Dehradun Mayor Saurabh Thapliyal. He was warmly welcomed with a planter as a token of appreciation. In his address, Thapliyal highlighted the significance of the Heritage Cup—not only as a celebration of competitive excellence but also as a platform for nurturing the values of fair play, respect and personal growth. He lauded the finalists for their perseverance and teamwork, stressing that the tournament symbolises more than just a trophy; it reflects the journey and holistic development of every player. He also acknowledged the vital role of coaches, teachers and parents in guiding and motivating the participants.

The Chief Guest initiated the final match with the toss and a ceremonial kick-off.

In a thrilling contest, Wynberg Allen School (A) emerged victorious, defeating Navchetan Sports Club, 2–0. The goals were scored by Ayaan Desai in the 64th minute and Passang in the 83rd minute.

The winners were felicitated by Mayor Saurabh Thapliyal; Brother Jeyaseelan S, Principal, St George’s College; Brother Britto, Superior & Sports Secretary; and Brother Felix Kumar, Vice-Principal.

The Golden Boot award went to Nathaniel Siangshai, St George’s College (A) Team. Col Brown School, Dehradun, was declared the Most Promising Team.

The Vote of Thanks was proposed by Principal Brother Jeyaseelan S.

The tournament was successfully organised under the guidance of Brother Jeyaseelan S, Brother Britto (Superior & Sports Secretary), Brother Felix Kumar (Vice-Principal), Anand Thapa (Sports Coordinator), Bhavnesh Negi and members of the Sports Department.

The referees for the final match were Abhi Ruchi Gurung, Pushkar Singh Gusain, Deepak Rawat, Prashant Bisht and Milan Chhetri.