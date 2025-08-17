Minister Uniyal, Speaker discuss preparations for upcoming Monsoon Session of State Assembly

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 14 Aug: Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal paid a courtesy call on Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan at her official residence in Yamuna Colony, here, today. Uniyal has recently been given charge by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami as Parliamentary Affairs Minister for the upcoming monsoon session.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held regarding conducting the monsoon session of the Assembly starting from 19 August in a smooth, dignified and systematic manner.

On this occasion, both the leaders emphasised on ensuring constructive dialogue, effective proceedings and active participation of all the members during the session.