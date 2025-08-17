Welham Girls’ School wins 2nd Sardar Pritam Singh Memorial Badminton Championship 2025

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 14 Aug: The 2nd Sardar Pritam Singh Memorial Badminton Championship 2025 was held from 11 to 13 August at Ecole Globale International Girls’ School, here. The event brought together ten reputed schools from Dehradun and Mussoorie in an atmosphere of intense competition and camaraderie. Participating schools included Unison World School, Welham Girls’ School, Woodstock School, The Indian Public School, Vantage Hall Girls’ School, The Asian School, Doon International School Riverside, Shigally Hills International Academy, Shikshankur – The Global School, and the host school, Ecole Globale International Girls’ School.

The tournament featured both individual and team events across three age categories. Individual matches in the Under-12, Under-14, and Under-18 categories followed a knockout format, while the team events in the Under-14 and Under-18 categories were conducted on a league basis. Over three exhilarating days, players battled it out with grit and determination, demonstrating exceptional skill, sportsmanship, and teamwork.

After a fierce contest marked by thrilling rallies and high-spirited performances, Welham Girls School emerged as the overall champion of the tournament. Ecole Globale International Girls’ School secured the runner-up position, while The Asian School claimed the second runner-up trophy. Aadya Reddy from Ecole Globale, Riddhi Bagga from The Asian School and Riana Agarwal from Welham Girls’ School were awarded the Best Player trophy in the U-18, U-12 and U14 categories, respectively.

The event was marked not only by high standards of play but also by a strong sense of sportsmanship and mutual respect among participants. The unwavering support from coaches, staff, and spectators contributed significantly to the event’s overall spirit and smooth execution.