Heated arguments mark special session of State Assembly on women’s reservation

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 28 Apr: The special session of the Uttarakhand Assembly convened to discuss women’s reservation turned stormy as sharp exchanges between the ruling party and the opposition forced Speaker Ritu Bhushan Khanduri to adjourn proceedings till 6 p.m. The debate, which resumed after the lunch break, witnessed Congress legislators raising slogans and storming the Well of the House for nearly twenty minutes while Minister Saurabh Bahuguna was speaking. The uproar prompted the Speaker to intervene, urging members to maintain decorum and reminding them that the session was historic in its intent to strengthen democracy through wider participation. She appealed to all legislators to rise above party lines and send a positive message to society, noting that Uttarakhand had countless examples of women’s strength and deserved equal political representation.

Among those from the treasury benches who spoke in favour of the resolution tabled in the House by the government included Senior Cabinet Minister Satpal Maharaj, Rekha Arya and Saurabh Bahuguna. From the Opposition, Yashpal Arya, Bhuvan Kapri, Anupma Rawat and Qazi Nizamuddin were the main speakers.

The ruling party members backed the government’s stance, asserting that both the Centre and the state leadership were committed to advancing women in every sphere. They argued that reservation would inject new energy into politics and help address grassroots issues more effectively. However, the opposition remained unconvinced. At the same time, Leader of the Opposition Yashpal Arya accused the government of betraying women by delaying the implementation of the Women’s Reservation Act 2023. He said the BJP was hiding behind procedural excuses and had no genuine intention of granting rights to half the population. Arya demanded immediate enforcement of 33 per cent reservation for women in the 2027 Assembly elections and the 2029 Lok Sabha elections, based on existing seats, instead of waiting until 2034. He alleged that the government was trying to protect its political ground rather than empower women.

Opposition leader Anupama Rawat added that, if the Nari Shakti Vandan Act had already been passed, it should be implemented in the state without further delay. Bhuvan Kapri and Qazi Nizamuddin also demanded immediate implementation of women’s reservation without waiting for delimitation and census.

The treasury benches appealed for consensus while a fierce political confrontation was witnessed from the Opposition benches. While the ruling party projected the debate as a step towards strengthening democracy, the opposition insisted it was a betrayal of women’s rights. As the Speaker called for cooperation and adjourned the House, the question remains whether the heated discussion would translate into real action or remain confined to political rhetoric.