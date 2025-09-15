High-Performance AI Excellence Centre to be inaugurated at Graphic Era on 16 Sept

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 14 Sep: Graphic Era Deemed University has established a High-Performance AI Excellence Centre, built on some of the world’s most advanced technologies. This state-of-the-art AI Excellence Centre will be inaugurated by Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh. The ceremony will be held on 16 September at 10 a.m. at Graphic Era’s Silver Jubilee Convention Centre.

This unique Excellence Centre houses over 100 iMacs and a complete Apple computing ecosystem. It also features Uttarakhand’s first NVIDIA DGX B200 powered AI HPC Cluster, equipped with 1.74 TB GPU memory and 8 NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs. More than just an Excellence Centre, it stands as a world-class innovation hub shaping the technology of the future. With the technical support of leading companies Apple and Infosys, the centre has been built at an investment of nearly Rs 20 crores.

The greatest quality of this Excellence Centre is that it will not only connect students, researchers, and innovators with the world of AI, but also prepare them to compete at the global level. It will promote AI-driven research and innovation aimed at solving real-world challenges in healthcare, agriculture, environment, smart cities, and industries.

Graphic Era’s initiative goes beyond technology. It will also open new avenues for startups and entrepreneurship for young people. This is why it is being seen as a national hub for innovation and skill development in India.

The event will also witness the presence of Uttarakhands Minister of Higher Education and Health Dr Dhan Singh Rawat, NITI Aayog Member and Chancellor of Graphic Era University, Dr VK Saraswat, Chairman, Graphic Era Group of Institutions, Dr Kamal Ghanshala, along with other dignitaries.