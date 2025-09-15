Rural Development Minister reviews PMGSY, directs immediate opening of blocked roads

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 14 Sep: Rural Development Minister Ganesh Joshi today held a review meeting at his camp office with URRDA officials regarding roads obstructed due to rains under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY).

In the meeting, Minister Ganesh Joshi instructed officials to prioritise and restore rain-blocked roads on a war footing, and to ensure the speedy reconstruction of damaged and washed-away bridges. He emphasised that debris from road cutting should only be disposed of in designated dumping zones to prevent damage to farmers’ fields. He warned that strict action would be taken against violators.

Officials informed him during the meeting that the maximum damage from rains occurred in the districts of Uttarkashi, Chamoli, and Pithoragarh. A damage assessment of approximately Rs 415 crore for roads and bridges under PMGSY has been sent to the Government of India. Currently, 90 roads in the state are blocked, with 64 machines engaged in clearing them.

The meeting was attended by URRDA Chief Executive Officer Abhishek Rohila and Chief Engineer Sanjay Kumar Pathak.