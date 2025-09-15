Literature gives direction to society & inspires positive change: Dhami

CM acknowledges ‘Long Term Literary Service’ of U’khand’s Hindi Litterateurs

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 14 Sep: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the ‘Uttarakhand Long-term Literary Service Award Ceremony’ organizsed at IRDT Auditorium, Survey Chowk, here today on the occasion of Hindi Diwas. He addressed litterateurs, poets, and language lovers from across the state and the country.

The Chief Minister posthumously honoured Shailesh Matiyani, Girish Tiwari (Girda), Sherda Anpadh, and Hira Singh Rana with the Uttarakhand Long-term Literary Service Award 2025. Along with them, Somwari Lal Uniyal and Dr Atul Sharma were also presented the award.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister said that it was his privilege to honour great litterateurs who enriched the Hindi language. He congratulated all the literary practitioners who, through their creativity, are playing an important role in passing on cultural and literary heritage to the younger generation.

Dhami said that the State Government, through the Uttarakhand Bhasha Sansthan, is making concrete efforts to preserve, compile, and restore the scattered literature of the state. The government is also making continuous efforts to preserve local languages and dialects so that future generations remain connected with their rich linguistic heritage. He added that the literary and cultural heritage handed down by the ancestors is not only the treasure of the past but also the foundation of identity and civilisation, and therefore, it is everybody’s moral responsibility to preserve it.

Describing Hindi as the expression of the soul and literature the mirror of society, the Chief Minister said that writers are true guides of society’s sensitivities. He said that literature gives direction to society and inspires positive change. Highlighting the role of poets and writers in India’s freedom movement, he said that creativity has always been the fundamental basis of the scriptures and traditions.

In his address, the Chief Minister paid tribute to Uttarakhand’s rich literary tradition, recalling Sumitranandan Pant, Mahadevi Verma, Shivani, Shailesh Matiyani, Girish Tiwari ‘Girda’, Sherda Anpadh, and Hirda, who vividly depicted the life, struggles, and culture of Uttarakhand through their works. He said that contemporary writers like Atul Sharma, Prasoon Joshi, and Somwari Lal Uniyal are carrying forward this tradition.

The Chief Minister asserted that the State Government is fully committed to the preservation and promotion of literature and culture. He stated that continuous efforts are being made through the ‘Uttarakhand Bhasha Sansthan’ for the development of Hindi and other Indian languages. Writers are being honoured through ‘Uttarakhand Sahitya Gaurav Samman,’ ‘Sahitya Bhushan,’ and ‘Lifetime Achievement’ awards, and creative writing competitions are being organised for the younger generation to encourage them.

He announced at the ceremony that under the “Long-term Literary Service Award,” eminent litterateurs contributing significantly to the field of literature will be awarded a prize of Rs 5 lakh. He also stated that the government is setting up two ‘Sahitya Grams’ equipped with modern facilities for writers. This will mark significant progress toward developing Uttarakhand as a literary tourism centre.

The Chief Minister reminded that creative writing competitions are being organised for students from class 6 up to degree and university level, through which more than 100 young writers have been awarded. On the occasion of Hindi Diwas, 176 meritorious students, including those who scored the highest marks in Hindi in the state’s High School and Intermediate examinations, as well as those who excelled in various language competitions, were also felicitated. He added that, in the past two years, the government has provided grants to 62 writers for the publication of their books. This year too, a special budget provision of Rs 25 lakh has been made to encourage book publishing.

The Chief Minister said that Indian literature has enjoyed global recognition for centuries due to its intellectual richness, but unfortunately, many literary heritages were neglected in the past. Now, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country’s cultural and literary identity is being given new direction and respect. Inspired by this, the state government is also making consistent efforts to preserve local languages and dialects.

Concluding his address, the Chief Minister expressed confidence that the writings of litterateurs will not only guide the present but also play a vital role in establishing Hindi as one of the world’s leading languages. He urged all writers, poets, and attendees to enrich Uttarakhand and India’s literary-cultural heritage through their creativity.

The programme was attended, among others, by Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal, MLA Khajan Das, Secretary Neeraj Khairwal, Director, Bhasha Sansthan, Jaswinder Kaur, and many distinguished guests, academicians, litterateurs, students, and culture enthusiasts.