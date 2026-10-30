Him Jyoti School hosts youth wellness programme

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 29 Oct: Him Jyoti School (HJS), Sahastradhara Road, hosted the Youth Wellness and Professional Programme, an initiative of Six Senses Vana implemented by REACHA, to promote holistic well-being and equip students with skills that may support future opportunities in yoga and wellness, on Wednesday.

The inauguration was attended by Chief Guest Rashmi Bardhan, Founder, Ariyana Creations, and Guest of Honour Bhavna Shinde, Advisor, Setu Aayog. Hemant Arora, former Treasurer and a member of the Him Jyoti Foundation, was also present, bringing his continued support and association to this meaningful initiative.

The programme commenced with the ceremonial lamp lighting, followed by a welcome address by Monika Arora, Principal, Him Jyoti School.

Jaspreet Singh, General Manager, Six Senses Vana, addressed the students and shared how the collaborative effort aims to support and shape the youth, particularly young women. Acknowledging the pressures of today’s world, he noted that while the school offers a safe, sanctuary like environment, stepping into the real world requires preparation. He stated that mentors, teachers, and partners will work together to equip students to face real world challenges, with yoga serving as a key pillar in building that readiness. Measurable outcomes would be a key focus of this project.

Tanya Roy, Six Senses Vana, highlighted India’s position as the global home of wellness and one of the largest expanding markets in the sector. She emphasized that there is immense scope for youth to build progressive careers in wellness and yoga, wishing the students and project team the very best for the initiative.

Students celebrated Uttarakhand’s cultural heritage through a traditional Jaagar performance and demonstrated yoga practices, highlighting their benefits for physical fitness, concentration, mental composure, and self-discipline. They also presented in a group the iconic motivational song “We are the World” expressing the school girls resolve to make this world a better place.

Addressing “Health and Wellness in Schools: A Policy Perspective”, Bhavna Shinde, Advisor, Setu Aayog, emphasised the integration of wellness into school education.

Rashmi Bardhan, Founder, Ariyana Creations, encouraged students to pursue their aspirations with confidence and purpose.

Nikhil Pant, Chairman and CEO, REACHA, spoke directly to the students and highlighted the initiative’s vision. He emphasized that institutions like Him Jyoti serve as global role models. Referring to recent natural disasters such as cloudbursts in Nepal and landslides in Uttarakhand, he stressed the importance of preparing young people to become resilient leaders. He expressed confidence that the students will strengthen the state and guide the nation forward.

The collaboration between Six Senses Vana, REACHA and Him Jyoti School reinforces the importance of integrating wellness and practical life skills into education, encouraging students to adopt balanced lifestyles and explore future opportunities in yoga and wellness.