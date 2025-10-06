Him Jyoti & The Doon Girls’ School shine in VoW Children Vertical

By Dr. Tania Saili Bakshi & Nikita Aggarwal

Dehradun, 5 Oct: Him Jyoti School has won the ‘Book Enactment Activity and Musical Story Creativity’ of the 5th Edition of the VoW Children Vertical at the Valley of Words|Shabdavali Literature Fest. The Doon Girls’ School has stood first in the ‘Storyboard Puzzle Creation and Storyboard Sequencing’.

In its 5th Edition this year, the Children Vertical of the Valley of Words International Literature and Arts Festival 2025 was hosted at the Him Jyoti School, here, today. Participants from grade 2 to 5 from The Montessori School, Olympus High School, Him Jyoti School, Jaswant Modern School, The Doon Girls’ School, and Mount Fort Academy, brought enthusiastic teams of children ready to showcase their talent and imagination.

The day began with the arrival and registration of the school teams, followed by the draw of lots, a moment that set the stage for the excitement of the day.

Speaking on the occasion, Guest of Honour Amit Sachdev, a distinguished Gandhian and Indian lawyer, widely acclaimed as the “CSR Man of India”, stated, “The books here were incredible, full of creativity and depth for young minds. Children are the future, and protecting their innocence as they grow is vital. Every child should have a small library to nurture their curiosity. My sincere appreciation to Him Jyoti School and VoW for keeping the joy of reading alive among the youth.”

Mugdha Arora, an accomplished CSR and Sustainability professional with more than 25 years of experience, added, “The performances were simply wonderful. The children performed outstandingly, congratulations to VoW and the school for such an inspiring event. It’s heartening to see institutions nurturing confidence, imagination, and empathy in young minds.”

Board member and ex-treasurer Him Jyoti School, Hemant Arora said, “The art of storytelling is transformative. It’s what shapes your journey, taking you from where you are to where you truly want to be. I congratulate every student for their remarkable expression and thank Valley of Words for continuing to celebrate the magic of stories.”

The programme was enriched by the participation of four out of the five shortlisted authors under the Children Vertical category who were also the enthused jury for the day.

Speaking on the occasion Adithi Rao, author of Will Goondi Come Home?, said, “I believe in seeing light and purpose in others, even when they don’t see it themselves. Through stories like a rooster who isn’t just food but a being with feelings, I try to express empathy, between humans, animals, and the world around us. My heartfelt thanks to the young storytellers for reminding us that compassion can shine even through the simplest tales.”

Neil Flory, the mind behind Cactus Wants a Hug, added, “Keep writing stories. It’s through words and imagination that we discover who we are and what we can become. I truly thank Valley of Words and Him Jyoti School for inspiring the next generation of writers to dream fearlessly.”

Sujatha Padmanabhan, author of A Roof for Norbu, reflected, “It was a joy to witness such heartfelt performances and creative storytelling. Each participant brought their story to life beautifully. I applaud the dedication of the students and teachers who made this literary celebration so special.”

Though Rahul Pradhan, author of What Am I Good At?, could not be present in person for the event, he sent a warm video message for the participants inspiring them to read and imagine. Nandita Rao, author of A Tree in My Stomach, spoke for all when she said, “As a child, I was terrified of swallowing seeds, it was one of those fears that exist only because we make them real. Today, I turn those moments into stories, practicing them with my kids before I write them down. I’m grateful to Him Jyoti School and Valley of Words for giving children such a beautiful platform to express themselves through imagination.”

The day culminated with prize distribution, group photographs, and a heartfelt vote of thanks, before the children dispersed with memories of a literary celebration unlike any other.

Dr Sanjeev Chopra, Chairperson, Valley of Words, summed it up by saying, “I heartly thank all the authors for their presence at the event and congratulate them for playing a pivotal role in shaping the young minds through stories and illustrations. The credit goes to all schools for putting effort and bringing the books alive. I extend my gratitude to the Guests of Honour, our authors and the students and faculty of Him Jyoti School.”

Valley of Words has always prided itself on being a festival that bridges generations, cultures, and ideas, and nowhere is that more visible than in its children’s programming, where young readers not only encounter books but also inhabit them, perform them, and reinvent them with their boundless creativity.