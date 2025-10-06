Meera Saklani is working in right direction: BJP leader Aryan Dev Uniyal

Mussoorie’s political landscape heats up over initiatives to organise street vendors

Garhwal Post Bureau

Mussoorie, 5 Oct: While the municipal administration’s efforts to organise street vendors in Mussoorie are leading to a revitalisation of the city, the issue has also raised political heat. Senior BJP Yuva Morcha leader and advocate Aryan Dev Uniyal, while praising the efforts of Municipal Chairperson Meera Saklani, has sharply criticised the opposition. He stated today that the arrangements being made for street vendors in Mussoorie are within the legal framework and in the public interest.

Aryan Dev said that the Street Vendor Act, implemented by the central government in 2014, not only protects the rights of street vendors but also plays a crucial role in their rehabilitation and systematic functioning. Under this law, a Town Vending Committee is formed, consisting of public representatives and members from other sections of society. This committee decides which areas in the city are suitable for vendor zones and which vendors will be accommodated there. He stated that the municipal administration, under Chairperson Meera Saklani, is moving forward in compliance with this law, and the list of vendors to be accommodated in the first phase will be made public soon. This will put an end to unnecessary questions raised by the opposition.

The BJP leader clearly stated that some political parties and leaders are attempting to gain political mileage under the guise of street vendors, which is extremely unfortunate. He said that this issue should be viewed above politics as it concerns livelihoods and the overall development of the city.

Aryan Dev also made serious allegations against former Municipal Council President Anuj Gupta. He stated that no concrete work was done regarding the vendor zone while Anuj Gupta was in office. On the contrary, he leased municipal properties for 25 to 30 years, which raises many questions. He alleged that corruption hindered Mussoorie’s development during this tenure.

Recalling the tenure of his father and former Municipal President, OP Uniyal, Aryan Dev said that during that time, many major development and employment projects were introduced in Mussoorie, but some prominent leaders prevented those plans from becoming a reality. He appealed to the people of Mussoorie, saying that the triple-engine government (BJP governments at the centre, state, and local bodies) should be given full opportunity to work in the Municipal Corporation.

He said, “It’s only been eight months; it’s not fair to judge the work in such a short time. It takes time to implement development and systems permanently.”