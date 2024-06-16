Himalayan Hospital holds Awareness Campaign on World Blood Donor Day

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 14 Jun: On the occasion of World Blood Donor Day, the Himalayan Hospital, Jolly Grant, organised voluntary blood donation camps in New Tehri and the hospital, collecting 100 units of blood. During this event, information about the importance of blood donation was also provided.

Speaking at the event held at the Himalayan Hospital Blood Centre on Friday, Department Head Professor Dr Dushyant Singh Gaur stated that there is no substitute for blood. To raise awareness about blood donation, World Blood Donor Day is celebrated every year on 14 June, worldwide. By donating blood, not only can one give new life to many people, but one can also help eradicate many diseases. In India, there is a need for one crore units of blood every year.

Event coordinator and department associate, Dr Manish Raturi said that this year’s theme is ‘Celebrating 20 years of blood donation: Thank you, blood donors’. He emphasised that by donating blood, one can save someone’s life. Expressing gratitude to the donors, he remarked that, if no one donates blood, there would be no way to replenish the blood supply, hence blood donation is very important.

During this campaign, MBBS students raised awareness about the importance and benefits of blood donation through a street play. On this occasion, all doctors, staff, students, and voluntary donors took an oath to donate blood regularly.

The programme was supported by Dr Yashasvi Dhiman, technical supervisor Aditya Veer Sehrawat, among others.