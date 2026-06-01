Himani Purohit bags Golden Impact Achiever Award 2026 in the “Eco Warrior” category

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 30 May: A virtual get-together was organized on Saturday by the Indore-based platform “India 2030” under the Golden Impact Achiever Award 2026. Founded by Dr Atul Malik Ram, the platform selected 23 changemakers and social activists from seven states across India for this prestigious recognition.

Among the awardees, Himani Purohit of Himalayan Environmental Studies and Conservation Organization (HESCO) was honoured in the “Eco Warrior” category . Her remarkable contributions over the past 15 years in the fields of rural technology development, integrated farming systems, and sustainable livelihoods were particularly appreciated and recognized.

Dr Purohit has been actively working in the Chakrata region with youth and local communities on the “Integrated Farming for Ecology and Inclusive Economy” model. This innovative approach integrates agriculture, livestock management, energy, and environmental conservation into a cohesive and sustainable framework.

Her model also promotes the use of biogas and other sustainable energy sources, creating a balanced system that benefits both rural livelihoods and environmental protection. Through these efforts, local communities are being empowered while advancing ecological sustainability and economic resilience.

During the programme, all selected changemakers shared their experiences, ideas, and inspiring initiatives. Discussions focused on the efforts being undertaken to bring about positive social transformation and sustainable development within their respective communities.