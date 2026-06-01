Bhagwat Prasad Makwana congratulates Koshyari on Padma Bhushan

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 30 May: Uttarakhand State Sanitation Workers Commission Vice-Chairman and Minister of State, Bhagwat Prasad Makwana, visited the private residence of former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand and former Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Saturday, to felicitate him on being conferred the prestigious Padma Bhushan award.

On the occasion, Makwana honored Koshyari by presenting him with a shawl and traditional turban and offered a portrait of lord Shri Ram. He extended his heartfelt congratulations and best wishes on behalf of himself and the Valmiki community for this distinguished national recognition.

Speaking on the occasion, Makwana said that Bhagat Singh Koshyari had been associated with volunteer service since his childhood and has always led a disciplined life dedicated to the nation and the state. He stated that Koshyari’s clean public image, integrity, and unwavering commitment to duty have earned him the honour.

Makwana further conveyed his heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Koshyari on behalf of the Valmiki community for this significant achievement and prayed for his good health, happiness, and long life.

Also present during the meeting were Vinod Ghaghat, National president of the National Valmiki Krantikari Morcha, and Vikram Tank, State vice-president and Media In-Charge of the National Valmiki Krantikari Morcha as well as State vice-president of the National Valmiki Krantikari Yuva Morcha.