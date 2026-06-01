Rain brings respite from heat, orange alert issued

By Arun Pratap Singh

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 30 May: The weather in Uttarakhand has undergone a significant change over the past 48 hours, bringing much-needed relief from the intense heat that had gripped the state in recent weeks. Light rainfall and drizzle have been reported from several parts of the state, while strong winds have accompanied the changing weather conditions. Saturday morning had begun with mild sunshine, but by evening the weather had taken a dramatic turn as clouds gathered and light showers were reported from Dehradun, Uttarkashi, Tehri and other hill districts of Garhwal, along with some parts of Kumaon.

Uttarakhand residents who had been struggling with soaring temperatures and oppressive heat over the past several days have welcomed the change in weather. For nearly two days now, different parts of the state have been experiencing intermittent rainfall, drizzle and gusty winds. The weather, suddenly witnessed a sharp turn by afternoon when the clouds suddenly became dense and it started raining strongly. Strong winds and light to moderate rainfall was recorded in many districts, resulting in a noticeable drop in temperature and providing considerable relief from the heat.

The changing weather pattern was clearly visible in the state capital as well as other districts. In Dehradun, Saturday mornig remained largely normal with partly cloudy skies and intermittent sunshine. Daily activities continued without disruption and weather conditions remained relatively calm during the daytime. However, by evening, strong winds began sweeping across the city and light drizzle was recorded in several localities. While the sudden shift in weather brought relief from the heat, it also caught many residents by surprise.

Similar conditions were observed in Uttarkashi, Tehri and other hill districts of the Garhwal region. Reports of light rainfall and drizzle were also received from several areas of Kumaon. According to the Meteorological Department, the change in weather is being caused by the influence of a western disturbance combined with local atmospheric conditions. The department has indicated that these conditions are likely to persist for some time.

The impact of the recent rainfall and strong winds has been most evident in temperatures across the state. In Dehradun, the maximum temperature has fallen by nearly four degrees Celsius over the past two days. Just a few days ago, intense sunshine and hot winds had made it difficult for people to venture outdoors. The weather has now become comparatively pleasant, and the drop in temperature has provided much-needed respite. The relief from the heat was evident in markets, public places and other busy locations across the State.

While the change in weather has brought comfort, the Meteorological Department has advised people to remain cautious. An Orange Alert has been issued for several areas of the state. According to weather scientists, strong winds, thundercloud activity and lightning are likely in districts including Dehradun and Uttarkashi.

The department has warned that wind speeds may reach between 40 and 50 kilometres per hour in several areas. In addition, light to moderate rainfall may occur at isolated locations. Following the weather warning, the state government and the Disaster Management Department have also stepped up preparedness measures.

Disaster Management Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman said that the weather forecast and warnings issued by the Meteorological Department should be taken seriously. He appealed to the people to avoid unnecessary travel during periods of adverse weather and to exercise extra caution, particularly in mountainous regions. In view of the possibility of strong winds and lightning, people have also been advised against staying in open areas for extended periods.

The Disaster Management Department has also directed all the district administrations to remain on alert. Officials have been instructed to stay prepared for any emergency situation and maintain close monitoring of vulnerable areas. Particular attention is being given to landslide-prone locations and key road routes in hilly districts to ensure that immediate action can be taken if required.

According to the Meteorological Department, similar weather conditions are likely to continue over the next 24 hours. Several districts may experience cloudy skies, light rainfall and strong winds. People have therefore been advised to keep track of the latest weather updates. Farmers, travellers and residents of hilly regions have been specifically urged to follow all weather advisories and warnings issued by the authorities. With the Orange Alert in force, the administration and disaster management authorities are closely monitoring the situation.