State BJP Yuva Morcha’s first magazine released at Yuva Shakti Samvad

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 30 May: At the Yuva Shakti Samvad programme held in Dehradun, Bharatiya Janata Party National president Nitin Nabin formally released Naveen Sandesh, the first -ever special magazine published by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Uttarakhand. The magazine was unveiled in the esteemed presence of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and BJP Uttarakhand State president Mahendra Bhatt.

The event was attended by BJYM Uttarakhand State President Vipul Maindoli, office bearers and workers of the Yuva Morcha, professionals from various fields, academicians, entrepreneurs, and a large number of young participants. The programme featured extensive discussions on youth engagement, their role in nation-building, innovation, leadership development, and the vision of a Developed Uttarakhand.

During the programme, speakers encouraged young people to actively pursue opportunities in politics, social leadership, entrepreneurship, education, and employment. The audience displayed tremendous enthusiasm, and the entire venue reflected the energy, optimism, and positive outlook of the youth.

The newly-launched magazine includes inspirational articles, guidance, contemporary issues, and significant perspectives related to the development of Uttarakhand. It is expected to serve as a valuable and informative resource for the youth of the state, helping them develop a constructive outlook towards their future and their responsibilities toward society.

All speakers at the event described youth as the nation’s greatest strength and called upon them to play an active role in shaping the bright future of Uttarakhand and India.

BJYM Uttarakhand State president Vipul Maindoli highlighted that the event was not merely a political programme but an important platform for dialogue among youth, professionals, and various sections of society, fostering meaningful discussions and collaborative engagement.