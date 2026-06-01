Retired military officers led by Minister Ganesh Joshi meet Nitin Nabin

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 30 May: A delegation of retired military officers from Uttarakhand, led by Sainik Welfare Minister Ganesh Joshi, paid a courtesy visit to BJP National president Nitin Nabin at Bijapur Guest House on Saturday and welcomed him on his visit to Uttarakhand. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and former Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat were also present on the occasion.

During the meeting, Joshi presented a commemorative memento associated with Gabbar Singh Negi, the legendary hero of the First World War and a brave soldier of the Garhwal Rifles, acquainting the National President with Uttarakhand’s proud military heritage.

During the interaction, retired soldiers and military officers discussed various issues related to Uttarakhand’s rich military legacy, the welfare of ex-servicemen, and the contribution of soldiers to nation-building. National President Nitin Nabin appreciated the invaluable contribution of ex-servicemen and stated that the role of soldiers and veterans in safeguarding the nation’s security and integrity is unparalleled.