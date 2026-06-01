Satpal Maharaj disburses disability certificates at multi-purpose camp

Garhwal Post Bureau

SATPULI (PAURI), 30 May: Cabinet Minister Satpal Maharaj distributed disability certificates to four differently-abled individuals during a public grievance hearing held as part of a multi-purpose camp. The grievance counter also received 42 complaints and 91 memorandums from residents.

Speaking about the development of the Satpuli region, Maharaj stated that the construction of the long-awaited Satpuli Lake project on the Nayar river within the Satpuli Nagar Panchayat area is progressing rapidly at a cost of Rs 56.35 crore. He emphasized that the project is not merely a reservoir but a transformative initiative that will change the future and fortunes of the entire region.

The remarks were made by Uttarakhand’s Minister, and local MLA Satpal Maharaj while inaugurating the multi-purpose camp organized at the Government Girls’ School campus in Satpuli under the Chaubattakhal Assembly constituency on the occasion of the Somnath Swabhiman Parv.

Maharaj said that the lake project would establish Satpuli as a new tourism destination on Uttarakhand’s map. It would improve groundwater levels, enhance irrigation and drinking water availability in nearby areas, and generate economic opportunities through tourism-related activities, thereby helping to curb migration from the region. By regulating the waters of the Nayar River, the project would also help mitigate flood risks during the monsoon season.

He added that the primary objective is to develop Satpuli as a center for adventure and lake tourism. Activities such as boating, kayaking, and angling will be introduced, creating employment opportunities for local youth.

The Cabinet Minister further stated that development work in Satpuli Nagar Panchayat and the wider Chaubattakhal Assembly constituency is continuing steadily. The widening, strengthening, and resurfacing of the National Highway from Gumkhal to Satpuli is progressing rapidly at a cost of approximately Rs 400 crore.

Following approval of the Gujarakhand Pumping Drinking Water Scheme and the Satpuli Urban Pumping Water Supply Scheme, worth ₹47.70 crore, drinking water facilities will be provided to more than 40 villages as well as the entire Satpuli urban area.

Additionally, four motor roads have been approved at a cost of Rs 22.40 crore, while eight roads covering 26 kilometers have been newly constructed and resurfaced at a cost of Rs 12.58 crore. Approval of Rs 8.10 crore has also been granted for the construction of tourist accommodation facilities, parking infrastructure, and night shelters in Satpuli.

Maharaj informed that the Irrigation Department has sanctioned Rs 2.48 crore for the construction of an inspection house and dormitory in Satpuli. Under the Urban Development Department, construction of the Nagar Panchayat office building, costing Rs 1.61 crore, has been completed. A multi-storey shopping complex, public convenience facilities, and parking infrastructure have also been completed.

Two motor bridges have been completed—one over the Eastern Nayar River between Dudharkhal and Reethakhal at a cost of Rs 9 crore, and another between Sisaldi and Satpuli at a cost of Rs 7 crore.

He further stated that registered Mahila Mangal Dals and Yuvak Mangal Dals in villages falling under the Chaubattakhal Assembly constituency in Dwarikhal and Jaiharikhal blocks have been provided incentives amounting to Rs 10.84 lakh under the Health Promotion and Self-Reliance Schemes.