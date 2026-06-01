‘Combat Chuckles’ offers delightful glimpse into lighter side of life in uniform

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 30 May: Doon Library and Research Centre on Saturday evening hosted the launch and discussion of the book ‘ Combat Chuckles : The Lighter Side of Life in Uniform ’, a unique collection dedicated to humour, camaraderie and the human experiences that form an integral part of military life . The event witnessed the participation of serving and retired military officers, literature enthusiasts, readers and a large gathering of attendees.

The book was formally launched by Chief Information Commissioner Radha Raturi, former DGP Anil Raturi and former Director of Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie, Sanjeev Chopra. The book has been edited by Ratna Manucha, and it comprises a collection of 21 short stories and three poems that bring to life the lighter, entertaining and often humorous moments experienced by members of the armed forces. Through its engaging narratives, the book offers readers an opportunity to explore a lesser-known aspect of military life beyond its conventional image of discipline, courage and sacrifice.

In his welcome address, Anil Raturi described humour as the essence of life and said that every contribution in the book reinforces the message that regardless of how difficult circumstances may be, humour helps sustain morale and provides renewed energy to face challenges. He observed that the ability to laugh and find joy even in adversity remains one of the most valuable strengths of human character.

A lively panel discussion followed under the moderation of Ratna Manucha, featuring contributors to the book and former military officers Brig (Retd) Steve Ismail (SM), Brig (Retd) PP Singh (AVSM, VSM) and Col (Retd) CMS Kalakoti. During the discussion, Manucha remarked that the book stands as evidence that members of the armed forces not only confront demanding and challenging situations but also know how to smile, laugh and cherish moments of joy amid adversity.

The panellists shared numerous amusing and memorable anecdotes from their years in military service, illustrating how humour often acts as a powerful tool for reducing stress, strengthening bonds among colleagues and fostering a sense of togetherness in demanding circumstances. Their stories provided the audience with an engaging insight into the everyday experiences of soldiers, revealing a side of military life that often remains hidden from the civilian world.

The authors also spoke about the real- life incidents and inspirations behind their contributions. Their accounts generated frequent laughter throughout the auditorium as listeners connected with the warmth, wit and humanity reflected in the stories. The session offered a rare opportunity for the audience to understand the emotional and personal dimensions of life in uniform through a lens of humour and shared experiences.

One of the highlights of the programme was the question-and-answer segment followed by a rapid-fire session, both of which drew enthusiastic participation from the audience and added to the lively atmosphere of the evening. The event showcased a harmonious blend of memories, satire, humour and inspiring experiences, making it both entertaining and thought-provoking.

Speaking about the objective behind compiling the book, Ratna Manucha said that it was intended to introduce young people to a different and more human side of life in the armed forces. She noted that while the military is generally associated with discipline, valour and sacrifice, humour is equally an inseparable part of a soldier’s life . She urged teachers and academicians to encourage young readers to explore the book in order to gain a broader understanding of the experiences and values associated with military service.

In his concluding remarks, Dr Sanjeev Chopra thanked all speakers and panel members for their participation and contributions. He observed that those who have served in the armed forces understand how humour helps keep morale alive even in difficult terrain, adverse weather conditions and challenging operational environments. In a light-hearted comment that drew appreciation from the audience, he remarked that if soldiers can successfully cope with demanding field postings and inspections, then the rest of us can certainly manage traffic jams and the constant flow of messages on WhatsApp groups with greater ease and good humour.