Nitin Nabin gifted with Glorious 1000-Year History of Dehradun book

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN , 30 May: Nitin Nabin, National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was welcomed on his arrival at the residence of Ashok Kumar for a booth-level workers’ meeting with a copy of Memoir of Dehradun by GRC Williams, a book chronicling the district’s rich and glorious 1000-year history. The book was presented by former BJP Organisation secretary Vijendra Thapliyal in the presence of Uttarakhand BJP President Mahendra Bhatt. An avid reader and book enthusiast, Nabin warmly appreciated the gift and expressed his eagerness to read it. Rich in delightful anecdotes and generous in its praise of the natural beauty of the Doon Valley, Memoir of Dehradun is an invaluable addition to the library of every resident of the city, as well as the many individuals who have lived in, visited, or admired this unique and enchanting valley. Published by Natraj Publishers, Dehradun , the book features a Foreword by Surjit Das, former Chief Secretary of Uttarakhand, and an Introduction by acclaimed author Ruskin Bond.