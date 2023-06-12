Historian, writer Pradeep Singh passes away

Governor, CM condole death of historian

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 12 Jun: Well known historian and writer Pradeep Singh passed away this afternoon at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. He was under treatment for cancer in Mumbai. He was 67. He is survived by wife Madhu and children Arjun, Dhruv and Saloni. His cancer was detected in February this year. Though under best of treatment, he could not recover. The Governor and the Chief Minister have condoled the demise of Singh.

Singh has chronicled Dehradun city through his writings and he was a regular columnist and contributor to Garhwal Post. His articles in Garhwal Post regarding the Doon of yesteryears were very popular and made an enlightening and interesting reading.

He was an academician also and brother of famous Bollywood Actor Archana Puran Singh. His father late Puran Singh was a leading lawyer from Dehradun.

Governor Lt Gen (Retd) Gurmit Singh has condoled the demise of Pradeep Singh through a tweet. In the tweet, the Governor states, “Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of senior historian Pradeep Singh. His contributions to the field of history were truly remarkable, and his dedication and knowledge will continue to inspire and guide future generations of historians. May his legacy live on through his valuable contributions and the lives he touched. Wishing the entire family strength and peace at this moment of grief. My heartfelt condolences and prayers to Waheguru Ji”…

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has also expressed grief over the demise of historian Pradeep Singh. He has prayed to God to grant peace to the departed soul and patience to the bereaved family members to bear the loss.