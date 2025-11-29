Honey Glazed Pears with Bandel Cheese

Culinary Chronicles

By Yasmin Rahul Bakshi

Perhaps not only over coffee, a lot can happen over cheese too, leaving a pleasant taste forever!

“Any clues on which shop is this available in the new market?” A gentleman inquired from me on an article over the fading Bandel Cheese that I had posted some years ago.

A member of my food group and in my list of Facebook friends who would often comment over my posts. And that was all.

“I am also searching, once I learn shall share the source with you,” was my response.

Days passed by and I was unsuccessful in finding any link of sellers or crafters of Bandel. Meanwhile, this connoisseur pulled all his strings in Kolkata to catch hold of a vendor.

“The Bandel Cheese has arrived. Please share your address so that I can courier it to you till it is fresh.” He sent a message with his personal contact number.

He was insistent on gifting while I was reluctant in accepting. Tiger learnt of this and found out a way to reciprocate his act of kindness.

He called up the gentleman to book a meal at his resort in Derabassi near Chandigarh to save him from the bother of sending the cheese across. Without mentioning that he was my better half. Perhaps a secret mission!

Exceptionally intelligent to search the caller for identification on a smartphone application. He called back Tiger to ask him if he was Rahul Bakshi, who was often seen in pictures and posts with me. A foiled plan indeed!

The following day we drove to The Dak – a retreat amidst the thicket with an old colonial charm to be welcomed by an eagerly waiting polished man, Param Singh.

Amiable and suave! He was none other than “The Param Khurana”, a virtuoso, a celebrity of the mid-eighties in the world of music. The man who launched many successful Punjabi and Hindi singers.

Fondness for each other was instant which led to a close and reliable friendship. Some karmic connections probably!

Cheers to cheese, cheers to our friendship ….

Ingredients:

Pears – 4 (firm variety) Bandel cheese – 150 gms (can substitute with Feta cheese) Balsamic vinegar – 2 Tbsp Honey – 4 Tbsp Rosemary – 2 sprigs Cranberries – ½ bowl Unsalted butter – 2 Tbsp

Method:

If using Bandel cheese – soak it in water overnight and discard the water to remove excess salt.

Wash and slice each pear into halves vertically. Do not peel. Core each piece neatly with a sharp knife.

Pre-heat the oven to 180 degrees.

Heat butter in a pan. Place each pear upside down and let them brown for 3 to 4 minutes.

Transfer the pears (cut side up) into a baking dish. Place the rosemary sprigs over them and bake in the oven for 10 minutes.

Flip the pears (cut side down) and drizzle the balsamic vinegar and bake further for 5 minutes.

Flip the pears again (the cut side up) and bake for another 5 minutes or until done (soft enough to cut with a spoon). Sprinkle the cranberries around.

Take out from the oven.

Drizzle the honey over the baked pears.

Place them in a serving dish and sprinkle with crumbled Bandel or feta cheese.

Serve warm.

(Yasmin Rahul Bakshi is a food historian and an accomplished senior consultant Chef. A widely travelled Army wife from the Mussoorie hills with exceptional exposure to international cuisines & preserving recipes with the medium of food photography and digital content creation in the form of stories.)