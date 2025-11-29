Banshidhar Tiwari urges officials to boost public outreach on Govt schemes

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 28 Nov: Director General, Information, Banshidhar Tiwari today directed the District Information Officers to formulate effective communication strategies and work with professional efficiency to disseminate information about the government’s public welfare programmes and schemes to the masses. He also directed them to maintain better coordination with the media and promptly resolve issues faced by journalists.

Addressing a meeting held at the Directorate of Information here today, DG Information Banshidhar Tiwari reminded that ensuring effective publicity and propagation of the public welfare schemes operated by the state government is the department’s highest priority. All the officers and employees must work in a coordinated manner and ensure that all information related to the schemes reaches the public clearly, accurately, and in a timely fashion. He directed that information about government programmes and achievements be widely disseminated to the people through social media. Regular publication of success stories and interesting articles related to government schemes must be ensured. Content published on departmental social media pages must be completely factual, balanced, and positive, and the dissemination of any unverified information must be strictly avoided.

During the meeting, the DG Information also emphasised that the role of District Information Offices is extremely crucial, and therefore, coordination with the media at the district level needs to be further strengthened. He instructed District Information Officers to ensure timely coverage of all government programmes and public interest activities.

Tiwari asserted that solid efforts are being made to equip the department with necessary facilities to enhance the efficiency of departmental work in line with the communication needs of the new era, and also to strengthen the department. A proposal for departmental restructuring has been sent to the government. A requisition has also been sent to fill the vacant posts. Seeking information about the progress and practical problems of the work of District Information Offices, he said that offices will not face a shortage of budget for conducting government work. He also directed them to search for land for the construction of buildings for District Information Offices.

Those who participated in the meeting included Joint Directors KS Chauhan and Dr Nitin Upadhyay, Senior Finance Officer Sashi Singh, Deputy Directors Ravi Bijarniya, Manoj Shrivastava, along with District Information Officers.