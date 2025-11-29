CEO reviews preparations for SIR in U’khand, urges direct outreach to voters

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 28 Nov: Chief Electoral Officer Dr BVRC Purushottam today reviewed district-wise preparations for the forthcoming Special Intensive Revision (SIR) during a video conference with all District Magistrates at the Secretariat here. The meeting examined progress on the appointment of Booth Level Agents (BLAs), compliance with Election Commission directives and readiness for field-level work.

The CEO instructed the district magistrates, Electoral Registration Officers and Booth Level Officers (BLOs) to ensure direct outreach to voters, emphasising that no eligible voter should be left out during the revision exercise. He directed that a Help Desk be also set up at the district level to assist people seeking information related to the 2003 Uttarakhand electoral roll.

He further asked the BLOs to personally identify the voters who have shifted to other locations so that the rolls can be updated accurately. Stressing that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) must be conducted without causing any inconvenience to the electorate, he instructed that Booth Awareness Groups be formed at all polling stations across the state to help strengthen voter awareness.

The CEO also directed that meetings with political parties be held every 15 days at both district and assembly constituency levels to ensure transparency and coordination.

Additional Chief Electoral Officer Vijay Kumar Jogdande, Joint Chief Electoral Officer Prakash Chandra, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer Kishan Singh Negi, Assistant Chief Electoral Officer Mastu Das while all the DMs attended the meeting on the virtual basis.