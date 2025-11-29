ABVP National Conference begins in Doon, Membership crosses 76.98 Lakh

By Arun Pratap Singh

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 28 Nov: The 71st National Conference of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) was inaugurated today at the General Bipin Rawat Auditorium in Bhagwan Birsa Munda Nagar, set up at the Parade Grounds in Dehradun. The conference was inaugurated by Dr S Somanath, former Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). ABVP’s newly elected National President Prof (Dr) Raghuraj Kishore Tiwari, re-elected National General Secretary Dr Virendra Singh Solanki, National Secretary Kshama Sharma, Reception Committee Chairman and Graphic Era University Founder-President Dr Kamal Ghanshala, Reception Committee General Secretary Ramesh Gadiya, Uttarakhand ABVP State President Dr JP Bhatt and State Secretary Rishabh Rawat were among those present.

Presenting the annual report, Dr Solanki announced that ABVP has achieved a record membership of 76,98,448 this year, the highest in its 77-year organisational history.

After the inaugural session, National Organising Secretary Ashish Chauhan addressed the gathering on “Yuva Bharat ka Aavahan”, followed by parallel sessions on the same theme.

Addressing the delegates on the opening day, Chief Guest Dr Somanath stated that rise of any nation depends on empowering its youth with knowledge, technology and strength. He described India’s youth as, both, the torchbearers of the present and the architects of the future, and noted that ABVP has positioned itself as a guiding force in shaping national discourse. He said that science and spirituality move together in India, and cited missions such as Chandrayaan-3 to underline the country’s growing technological stature. He urged students to innovate fearlessly and remain committed to national unity, adding that true leadership is grounded in service.

Prof Dr Tiwari welcomed delegates and said that it is a matter of pride that ABVP has emerged as the world’s largest student organisation. He said ABVP’s acceptance among students has grown due to its distinctive working style and the guidance provided by teachers and senior thinkers who shaped the organisation.

Dr Solanki asserted that ABVP activists have consistently worked for national unity and integrity. He noted that ABVP has evolved into a multi-dimensional organisation rooted in the ideals of the freedom struggle and has played a constructive role through its campaigns and forums. He added that ABVP is also working among Indian students abroad to strengthen the sentiment of ‘Nation First’. He called upon delegates to take lessons from the three-day conference back to their regions and further energise student participation in nation-building.