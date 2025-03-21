‘Honourpoint’ aims to keep memories of martyrs alive forever: Wing Commander Afraz (Retd)

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 20 Mar: Wing Commander MA Afraz (Retd) served in the Indian Air Force for 25 years before founding ‘Honourpoint’, an online memorial dedicated to commemorating the valour of India’s fallen soldiers. ‘Honourpoint’ is an online platform aimed at remembering the martyrs from Indian Defence Forces and keeping their memories and stories alive. Through ‘Honourpoint’, Wing Commander Afraz has created a lasting tribute to India’s martyrs, ensuring that their stories continue to inspire and resonate with future generations

During a recent trip to Dehradun where he stayed at the IMA campus, MA Afraz spoke to Garhwal Post and elaborated on his mission to document and honour the sacrifices of military personnel. He emphasised the importance of remembering these heroes and ensuring their stories inspire future generations. Some excerpts:

How did this idea to setup an online platform to keep the memories of the martyrs from Indian Armed Forces alive crop up and how did it concretise?

I am from a defence background. I was born in a military hospital and have grown up in cantonments. My father was also in the Army, my wife and my brother-in-law are also army officers. During my period of service, I have come across many places and families of the martyrs. I had noted that, while the names, ranks and ID numbers of the martyrs are maintained as records, the stories and the details in respect of their martyrdom are missing. The idea for ‘Honourpoint’ was born out of a deep respect for our fallen soldiers and a realisation that many of their stories remain untold. I used to wonder, even then, what happens to the martyrs and what issues their families face. I was in the Air Force during the Kargil War. This war happened at the time when TV channels had come up and the people witnessed scenes and discussions on the ongoing war. It was a challenging war and there were many casualties. Unfortunately, just after a few days of martyrdom, the news regarding the martyrs used to vanish and no one even remembered their names. Then this idea began to take shape in my mind, and it started slowly getting concretised. The basic idea came from the realisation that there a gap in how the nation remembers its martyrs. I observed that, while the people have expectations from soldiers, there is a lack of awareness about the martyrs’ expectations of their fellow citizens. This realisation led me him to document and honour the stories of these brave individuals.

Obviously you mut have faced a lot of challenges in documenting the martyrs’ stories. What were these challenges and how did you deal with them?

Collecting data on fallen soldiers, especially those who didn’t receive awards or commendations, posed a significant challenge. We focused on wars post-independence, including the conflicts of 1947, 1962, 1965, 1971, and 1999. During those times of war, there was no internet or a centralised source of information, and many families of martyrs resided in remote villages. One of the biggest challenges has been gathering accurate information. Many stories are lost due to a lack of documentation. We rely on families, regiments, and historical records to piece together narratives.

Another challenge was to ensure sustained engagement. In today’s fast-paced digital world, people often move on quickly. We want to create a lasting impact, making sure that our martyrs are always remembered, not just on special occasions like Independence Day or Republic Day. Despite these obstacles, we have been able to successfully document approximately all the martyrs from Indian Armed Forces since Independence and they number over 26,000 stories. We are trying to ensure that these heroes are remembered and honoured.

Do you involve local people in keeping the memories of martyrs alive?

Yes, we do. About 90 percent of the martyrs come from rural backgrounds and about 90 percent of them are soldiers, not officers. We do organise certain events in the villages of the martyrs with the help of their families and then tell the villagers, stories and details about the martyrdom of the persons concerned to inspire them also to do something for the country. Often the villagers help the families during such events.

What has been the impact on the martyrs’ families and society as a result of this effort?

Beyond creating an online repository, we actively engage with the families of martyrs and the broader community. We organise gatherings where families of the fallen interact with civil society members, fostering a sense of pride and honour that transcends material support. We also recognise that, while the government can provide pensions and schemes, the acknowledgment and respect from fellow citizens hold immense value for these families.

To further honour the martyrs and raise public awareness, we organise events like ‘Rang De Veer’ on significant national days such as Republic Day, Independence Day, and Kargil Vijay Diwas. These events, held across India and even involving schools from abroad, aim to instil a sense of patriotism and recognition of the sacrifices made by the Armed Forces. Additionally, ‘Honourpoint’ maintains an active presence on social media platforms, sharing stories of valour to ensure that the memories of these heroes remain alive in public consciousness.

How does ‘Honourpoint’ operate? What are the major activities?

I felt a strong need to create a space where these sacrifices would be remembered permanently. That’s how ‘Honourpoint’+ came into existence. It is a digital platform that collects and preserves information about fallen heroes from all branches of the Indian Armed Forces. Families, friends, and even strangers can visit the platform to pay tribute, leave messages, and learn about the valour of these warriors.

We ensure that each martyr’s profile includes details about their life, service, and sacrifice. It’s a way to keep their memories alive for future generations, fostering a sense of gratitude and national pride.

Beyond creating an online repository, Honourpoint actively engages with the families of martyrs and the broader community.

How can people contribute to Honourpoint?

Anyone can contribute. If you know a martyr’s story, you can share it with us. Families can provide personal anecdotes and photographs to create richer, more meaningful profiles. People can also help by spreading awareness, participating in events, or even volunteering with us. We encourage everyone to take a moment to visit the platform, read the stories, and reflect on the sacrifices made for our country. Remembering them is the least we can do.