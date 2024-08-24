House adjourned sine die

By Our Staff Reporter

Gairsain, 23 Aug: After three days of proceedings during the Monsoon Session of the Uttarakhand Assembly, the House was adjourned sine die, here, today. On the concluding day, a lot of business, both, government and private was conducted as it was a Friday, the day reserved for private resolutions and private business. The House witnessed tabling of 8 Legislations during the session in addition to return to the House of a bill related to Amendments in Umbrella Act for state universities which has been returned by Governor for reconsideration. Of the total bills tabled in the session, 7 were passed while one was referred to the Select Committee. The bill returned for reconsideration by the Governor was also referred to a Select Committee. In both the cases, the speaker has been authorised to nominate the members of the select committees. One month period has been given to the committees to study the bills and make their recommendations.

Some proposals were read out under Rule 105 while some could not be read as the Opposition members had staged a walkout. Some of these included proposals to set up a 50 bedded ESI Hospital in Bhagwanpur (Haridwar) by Mamta Rakesh, renaming of the Gairsain Assembly Complex after BR Ambedkar by Anupama Rawat, a proposal by Pradeep Batra regarding constitution of a committee to study and remove anomalies in the requisitions published for recruitment by State Public Service Commission. Mahesh Jeena proposed a concrete plan to develop fallow land in the hills for agriculture activities in order to arrest migration from the hills. Vikram Singh Negi proposed inclusion of the state in the Fifth Schedule of the Constitution in view of its peculiar geographic conditions.

The discussion planned to be continued on proposals submitted in the last session were also not discussed but deferred to be discussed in next session, perhaps due to paucity of time. Proposals submitted under Rule 53 also could not be discussed due to absence of the members concerned.