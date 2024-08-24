Social Psychology Expert Prof Miles Hewstone to visit UPES for Academic Engagement

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 23 Aug: Professor Miles Hewstone, a luminary in the field of social psychology and Emeritus Professor at the University of Oxford, is to visit UPES here. This visit, organised by the School of Liberal Studies and supported by UPES, presents an exceptional opportunity for both students and faculty to engage with one of the most influential scholars in social psychology.

Professor Miles Hewstone, a former Professor of Social Psychology at the University of Oxford, has also held academic positions at Bristol, Mannheim, and Cardiff Universities. He is a distinguished fellow of New College, Oxford. His teaching experience makes him a globally sought-after academic. His proposed engagement with diverse student bodies enhances the value of his visit to UPES, where his lectures and workshops will offer deep insights into social cognition, intergroup relations, and prejudice reduction.

Professor Hewstone will be hosted by UPES from 20 to 31 August during which he will conduct a series of educational events designed to enrich the academic experiences of both students and faculty. This visit is particularly valuable for students enrolled in the BSc Psychology and Behaviour programme, who will have the unique chance to interact with Professor Hewstone as part of their social psychology curriculum.

During his visit, Professor Hewstone will lead two workshops: ‘How to be a Researcher? Developing Ideas for Research and Publishing Your Findings’, offering practical guidance on research and publishing, and ‘Teaching and Research – Some Things I Have Learned’, sharing insights from his extensive academic experience. Both workshops are open to faculty from other universities and will be streamed online for global participation.

In addition to the workshops, Professor Hewstone will deliver lectures on key topics in social psychology, covering the history and seminal experiments in the field. He will explore reasons behind conformity, the impact of social norms on decision-making, and the psychological factors driving aggression and altruism. The lectures will also examine the positive and negative effects of social group dynamics, providing students with deeper insights into the forces shaping our social world.

Prof Atri Nautiyal, Dean of the School of Liberal Studies and Media at UPES, said, “We are proud to host Professor Miles Hewstone and are eager to witness the stimulating and inspiring discussions that will undoubtedly emerge from these events. We encourage all members of our academic community — students, faculty, and researchers — to seize this rare opportunity to learn directly from one of the foremost authorities in social psychology.”

UPES is also facilitating personalised interactions between Professor Hewstone, students, and faculty, allowing for deeper engagement and discussion on social psychological research.