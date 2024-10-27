“I tend not to pre-set what I sing because I want to be vulnerable and spontaneous so that the discovery of music is true and genuine”

By Anjali Nauriyal

Mahesh Kale, the National Award-winning vocalist based in San Francisco, is not just a performer; he’s a cultural ambassador, captivating global audiences with the rich tradition of Hindustani Classical Music. Notably, Kale was recently honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the San Jose India Independence Day celebrations – an impressive feat at such a young age. Fresh off his successful ‘Abhangwari’ concert tour in India, Kale is now embarking on yet another ambitious journey, performing eight concerts in just eight days across India – Kolkata, Dehradun, Mumbai, Pune, Nashik and Vadodara. In Dehradun, the ace vocalist will be performing at the prestigious Virasat Festival on October 28th at the Dr BR Ambedkar Stadium, ONGC Grounds. Despite receiving numerous offers from popular entertainment channels, and although he lives abroad as a young artist, Kale remains firmly rooted in the pure form of Classical Music. Rather than following popular trends to gain fame, he chooses to honour the rich traditions and depth of this art form. Despite holding a degree in Engineering Management from the US and the potential for a lucrative career in Silicon Valley, he chooses to dedicate himself to Classical Music. For Kale, this commitment goes beyond career choices—it is a mission to bring the unadulterated beauty of Hindustani Classical Music to audiences worldwide. Ahead of his much-anticipated performance, Garhwal Post caught up with the maestro. Here are some excerpts from our conversation…

What brings you to Dehradun, and what can the audience expect to experience at your upcoming show? Please do tell us what all you plan to perform?

Firsts are always special… so, I am looking forward to my presentation in Dehradun. ‘Abhangwari’, which happened in June, was predominantly about devotional music around Pandharpur and the Wari pilgrimage that occurs at that time. Although Diwali tends to be around Classical Music, I will, as usual, start with Classical raaga music. Along with that, I plan to give the Dehradun audience a flavour of the abhangs. The way I function is that I go, breathe the air of the place, and experience the ambience there. I don’t have the specifics; I tend not to pre-set what I sing because I want to be vulnerable and spontaneous so that the discovery of music is true and genuine. That said, I have been writing and composing ‘bandishes’ for a while now. I think I must have composed at least 70 to 100 ‘bandishes.’ I would love to sing one of my compositions for the Dehradun audience.

You’ve played a key role in bringing Hindustani Classical and Devotional music to a global audience. What are some of the biggest challenges you’ve faced recently in this endeavour?

The challenges I face with Hindustani Classical Music are actually blessings in disguise. One of the main challenges is balancing the demand—cities like Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Delhi have given me so much love, and I want to continue performing there. At the same time, I’m eager to reach new audiences in places I haven’t visited often. I recently performed in Ireland, Indonesia and Australia which brought me great joy! The challenge is managing both—satisfying the existing demand while exploring new regions.

What inspired you to start the Mahesh Kale School of Music?

When I moved to the U.S. in 2001 for my master’s in multimedia engineering, I was unexpectedly drawn into teaching. Standing in for a visiting musician led to requests for more classes, and from there, the informal journey of the Mahesh Kale School of Music (MKSM) began. While at UC Santa Barbara, I introduced many Western students to Indian music, some of whom were studying world music, spirituality, and yoga. Later, in the Bay Area, I saw a growing interest but a lack of passionate teachers, so I committed to keeping the tradition alive. MKSM expanded online during the pandemic, now reaching students in 15 to 20 countries, spreading the light of Indian Classical Music globally.

Teaching is something I’m deeply passionate about, and I continue to dedicate 10-12 hours a week to it. For me, teaching not only helps pass on knowledge but also makes me more accountable for what I share. The workshops I conduct are immersive experiences, offering students a deeper connection to the music. Through MKSM, I aim to ensure that this ancient art form reaches new audiences, keeping its legacy alive and flourishing.

What was it like to train under a stalwart like Pandit Jitendra Abhisheki?

Training under Pt. Jitendra Abhisheki was a dream come true! It felt like I was in the presence of divinity, absorbing every moment. That time remains the highlight of my musical journey—sitting before my Guruji and learning invaluable lessons. He taught me that music isn’t just something you study, but a way of life. Just like we eat, bathe, and breathe daily, we must practice music. His discipline, devotion, and dedication to both music and his students continues to inspire me, and I still feel his guiding presence wherever I am today.

What more can we expect from Mahesh Kale in 2024 and beyond?