St Joseph’s Academy celebrates glorious 90th Annual Sports Meet

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 26 Oct: St Joseph ’s Academy celebrated its glorious 90th Annual Sports Meet which was held at the Big Field of the school. This event was a remarkable success, filled with energy, enthusiasm, and the true spirit of sportsmanship. The event was honoured by the presence of our esteemed Chief Guest Amit Kumar Sinha, IPS, ADGP, and Sports Secretary, Uttarakhand, Guest of Honour, Major General Sanjay Sharma (Retd), Principal, Brother Joseph M Joseph , Bro Astinus Community Leader, Parents, Alumni and the entire staff.

The program commenced with a warm welcome to the Chief Guest who then hoisted the Olympic Flag and declared the 90th Annual Sports Meet open. The day unfolded with a series of captivating events that held the audience’s attention, especially the 100m, 200m, and 400m mixed relay races, where cheers echoed across the field as students competed passionately for their houses.

The track and field events were the showpiece events of the day, showcasing students' skills in races, jumps, and throws. The atmosphere was electric, with students performing at their best and supported enthusiastically by classmates, teachers, and parents. The various competitions highlighted not only a strong competitive spirit but also admirable camaraderie among the students. Special displays, including Lezim, Karate, Football and Zumba Aerobics, added to the excitement, showcasing the students' impressive physical fitness and coordination, and leaving the audience in awe.

The event concluded with a vibrant march-past by the four houses; Bergin, Dooley, Donovan, and Duffy, each exhibiting a remarkable discipline. Clad in impeccable uniforms, the students marched across the field with pride and joy, their enthusiasm shining through.

The Guest of Honour, Major General Sanjay Sharma (Retd) presented awards to the winners.

The following were the position holders: Sub Jr Boys: Arnab Mani, Bergin House; Sub Jr Girls: Agrima Kulashri, Dooley House; Junior Boys: Akshatra Kamboj, Dooley House; Junior Girls: Shambhavi Latiyan, Dooley House; Senior Boys: Soham Sehgal, Duffy House; Senior Girls: Ishita Kashyap, Dooley House; Fastest Athlete (boy): Soham Sehgal, Duffy House; Fastest Athlete (girl): Ishita Kashyap, Dooley House; Cycle Race (boys): Sourish Kandwal, Donovan House; and Cycle Race (girls): Kakul Rana, Donovan House.

March Past: First Position: Duffy House; Runner up: Dooley House. House Championship: Champion House: Dooley House; Runner up House: Donovan House.

Param Vats of Bergin House and Ballavi Badoni of Donovan House were felicitated by the Guest of Honour for their outstanding and exemplary contribution in sports and athletics.

In his address, Major General Sanjay Sharma (Retd) extended heartfelt congratulations to all participants, emphasizing how sports play a pivotal role in nurturing both physical fitness and mental resilience. He encouraged the students to continue striving for excellence, not only in sports but in every aspect of life, reminding them that dedication, teamwork, and perseverance are essential qualities for success.