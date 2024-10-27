10 teachers appointed in DAV (PG) College not getting salary

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 26 Oct: Senior BJP leader Vivekanand Khanduri has written a letter to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami regarding the non-payment of salary to 10 teachers appointed in DAV ( PG ) College in Dehradun from March 2020.

In the letter sent to the Chief Minister, Khanduri has intimated to him that these 10 teachers were appointed in DAV ( PG ) College in Dehradun in March 2020. All these 10 teachers were appointed strictly in accordance with due legal process. The process includes the release of the notification in the newspapers, the permission given by the Director, Higher Education and the approval of the Vice Chancellor of the University after the appointment.