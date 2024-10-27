10 teachers appointed in DAV (PG) College not getting salary

By Our Staff Reporter
Dehradun, 26 Oct: Senior BJP leader Vivekanand Khanduri has written a letter to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami regarding the non-payment of salary to 10 teachers appointed in DAV (PG) College in Dehradun from March 2020.
In the letter sent to the Chief Minister, Khanduri has intimated to him that these 10 teachers were appointed in DAV (PG) College in Dehradun in March 2020. All these 10 teachers were appointed strictly in accordance with due legal process. The process includes the release of the notification in the newspapers, the permission given by the Director, Higher Education and the approval of the Vice Chancellor of the University after the appointment.
Khanduri raised questions on the working style of the Higher Education Department and said that, after the appointment in March 2020, the salary has not been raised and paid to any of these teachers. At the same time, teachers also appointed through same notification for Law and B.Ed. Departments are being paid salary by the government on the instructions of the High Court.
Khanduri also reminded that the Nainital High Court has ordered the Director, Higher Education Uttarakhand to release the salary of these 10 teachers of DAV (PG) College, Dehradun. However, even these orders have not been complied with by the Higher Education Department and these 10 teachers are yet to get paid their salaries.