Markets open in Uttarkashi after two days of closure

By Arun Pratap Singh

Uttarkashi, 26 Oct: The markets opened completely in Uttarkashi today, the third day after the stone pelting and lathi charge incidents here on Thursday. However, prohibitory orders under Section 163 of BNSS issued by the administration still remain in force. 3 persons related to a Hindu organisation were arrested today in violation of the prohibitory orders when they were on their way to address a press conference. Police have filed cases against 8 named persons and 200 unnamed persons for disturbance in the city.

Heavy deployment of Police personnel was visible at all the major intersections in the city today.. At the same time, the common people heaved a sigh of relief with the opening of the markets in the city today.

The Police today arrested three office bearers of a Hindu organisation who had summoned a press conference at Kali Kamli Dharamshala here today. Since, no one can be arrested or prevented from addressing a press conference, they have been arrested for violation of Section 163 of BNSS. Those arrested are Jitendra Singh, Sonu Negi and Suraj Dabral. The police have already registered another case against the above three for creating a ruckus.

Today, several Hindu outfits accused the Police and the administration of one sided approach in dealing with the issue and claimed that on Thursday, the Police ignored those who pelted the stones from atop a building allegedly belonging to another community while lathi-charged the Hindu activists and even registered cases against them.

It may be recalled that there was a ruckus during the Jan-Aakrosh rally organised in Uttarkashi on Thursday. The Jan-Aakrosh rally was summoned in protest against an allegedy illegal mosque in the city. However, some slogans were raised during the rally and the rally was prevented from moving beyond a certain point along the Bhatwari Road by the Police. Those participating in the rally, argued that they had permission of the administration to hold this rally. This altercation escalated when the Police resorted to lathi-charge the protestors. In protest the markets remained closed on Thursday as well as yesterday in support of the rally. Not only in Uttarkashi city but the markets remained closed even in Barkot, Purola, Mori and Brahmkhal of Rawain Valley. Today however all the markets remained open on the call of traders. The traders have given a call to keep the markets open till Diwali. Subhash Badoni, President of the district unit of the Prantiya Udyog-Vyapar Mandal, praised the traders of the Ganga-Yamuna valley for their unity. He however, also added that in view of the upcoming festival of Diwali, all the traders have been urged to keep their establishments open even on weekly closure from today till Diwali.

It may be recalled that those protesting against the mosque, claiming it to be illegal had sought documents about the legal status of the mosque. In its initial response, the district administration had also termed the mosque to be illegally constructed. However, the district administration later changed its stance and issued a statement that the mosque was built on a private property and was legal. This changed stance has been rejected by the Hindu organisations which point out that the mosque was allegedly purchased earlier but the registration of mutation shows the date of 2005 while the “actual owner” Sardar Singh had passed away in 1991 itself. They also claim that the mutation was done without informing the family of Sardar Singh who are opposed to mutation.

After the ruckus in the rally of Sanyukt Sanatan Dharma Rakshak Dal on Thursday over the mosque dispute, a case was registered against 8 named and 200 unknown people. The names of the named accused are Jitendra Chauhan, Sonu Negi, Suraj Dabral, Kulveer Rana, Sushil Sharma, Gautam Rawat, Alok Rawat and Sachendra Parmar. All of them were accused of abusing, pushing and misbehaving with the policemen deployed for security, causing injury, damaging the police barrier and rope. Along with this, a case was registered on charges of inciting religious sentiments, causing other damage and disturbing peace.

Though the CM has summoned the documents of the investigation but it remains to be seen if the issue can be resolved peacefully with Police and the administration acting as neutral umpires in the case.