Jitendra Joshi honoured with The Chancellor of the Year award

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 26 Oct: The President of Uttaranchal University, Jitendra Joshi was honoured with the Chancellor of the Year-2024 award in Dehradun recently. This award was given to him by Shantanu Rooj, Founder CEO of the countr y’s renowned online learning platform TeamLease Edtech India, in the dignified presence of Employability Head Jaideep Kewalramani and Business Head Geetika Kohli.

On this occasion, Shantanu Rooj said that this award is given to the best of the best who show exemplary contribution towards the common goal of making India employable. In his short life, Jitendra Joshi, on one hand, established the prestigious educational institution of the country, and on the other hand, contributed significantly to the development of the state and the country by creating thousands of direct and indirect employment opportunities. Apart from this, he set an example in the region by developing high-quality apple orchards in the remote hills of Uttarakhand. Today, the villagers of Mori area of Uttarakhand district are blessed by taking inspiration and apple saplings from Joshi. As a result of his tireless efforts, migration to some extent has been stopped in the area.

A fireside chat was organized between Shantanu Rooj and Jitendra Joshi. Joshi shared the bitter-sweet experiences of his journey to success during this chat. He said that ambition is the basis of success. If an ambitious person works honestly to achieve his goal, then success surely kisses his feet. He said that I was not as happy on developing the apple orchard as I was on seeing the progress of the villagers.