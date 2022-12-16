If villages are strong, the country will be strong: Satpal Maharaj

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 14 Dec: Minister Satpal Maharaj, on the fourth day of his visit to the Garhwal assembly constituency on Wednesday, reached Patti Gongarh of Development Block Bhilangana, Tehri Garhwal, and took part in the Ma Dudhyadi Devi Fair and obtained blessings from the goddess.

Declaring the Maa Dudhyadi Devi fair as a state fair, he also promised to provide the necessary funds.

Maharaj said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not allow the country to collapse during the Covid period.

Referring to the Char Dham Yatra, he said that lakhs of devotees and tourists reached Uttarakhand during the Char Dham Yatra, due to which the loss suffered by the people during the Covid period wascompensated. After Chardham, now the government is also promoting winter tourism.

He reminded that the Deen Dayal Mini Secretariat would empower the Panchayats. Regarding sanitation, compactors are being installed in panchayats. Calling upon the people, he said that the panchayats should generate income by planting trees of different species in the forest panchayats.

Welcoming Cabinet Minister Maharaj, MLA Ghansali Shaktilal Shah demanded new construction of 11 motorways under development block Bhilangana costing a total of Rs 399.84 lakhs.