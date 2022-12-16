Sports teach discipline, team spirit: Rekha Arya

By Our Staff Reporter

Tehri, 14 Dec: Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Rekha Arya formally inaugurated the District Level Sports Mahakumbh-2022 at Bauradi Stadium, here, today.

On this occasion, Rekha Arya said that the government has tried to connect students to sports along with education. In the midst of school homework, modern lifestyle and smart -phones, sports are neglected. But the Khel Mahakumbh programme is trying to bring them back on track. She reminded that, in the present day, sports are not limited to mere entertainment and fitness, now players can have future careers in the discipline. The government is working on four percent horizontal reservation in government jobs so that sportspersons can benefit.

The Khel Mahakumbh was started at the Nyay Panchayat level and is now being organised at the district level. She expressed happiness that, in this small state, about three lakh players are taking part in the Games. She asserted that the work on all the stadia and mini stadia that have been demanded in Tehri district is progressing. “If we shall receive a proposal for a playground from any place or if land is available, we will immediately grant approval.”

She said that sports keep people stress free and also teach team spirit. While playing makes the body and mind healthy, it also removes stress.

She encouraged the players and said that the way Uttarakhand is known as Devbhoomi, it is the endeavour that, in future, it should also be known as the land of sports.

She claimed the department is making constant efforts to ensure players get world class facilities. The government has started the ‘Mukhyamantri Khiladi Udayaman Unniyan Yojana’ for players of 8 to 14 years of age, which is fulfilling their basic needs.

Present on this occasion were District Magistrate Saurabh Gaharwal, Rajesh Nautiyal, Shivani Bisht, Vijay Kathait, Sandeep Rawat, Uday Rawat, Anasuiya Nautiyal, Govind Rawat, Gitanjali Sajwan, Abrar Ahmed along with departmental officers, employees and the players.