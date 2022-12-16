Women will bring revolutionary change: Gov

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 14 Dec: Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) felicitated 6 women scientists for their excellent work while participating in the ‘Young Women Scientist Conclave’ organised by Uttarakhand Science Education and Research Center (USERC) at the IRDT Auditorium, here, today.

He also released the books, “Block Chain: A Beginner’s Manual” and “Endurance Strategies in Changing Climate” published by USERC.

He also inaugurated the mobile applications “Disaster Management for Chardham Yatra” and “Crime Control for Women Security” made in collaboration with College of Engineering (CORE), Roorkee.

The Governor said that, today, this conclave is different in many ways, with a wonderful mix of technology, women power and youth power. He said that on the strength of these three, India is moving towards becoming a world guru. He said that, if there is any revolutionary change, it will be led by women power. Congratulating the women who were honoured, the Governor said it is a matter of great pleasure that women are performing excellently in every field. He said that, in the present time, incomparable contribution is being made by women in the spread of science. Girls are leading the way in various fields including education, employment, science, technology and skill development and their achievements are impressive and inspiring. The women of Uttarakhand are different and their potential is of a different level.

At the beginning of the programme, Prof (Dr) Anita Rawat, Director, USERC, while welcoming the guests, explained in detail the purpose of organising the Young Women Scientist Conclave. The Special Guest, Chancellor of University of Engineering and Technology, Roorkee, JC Jain said that today’s era is the era of science in which the use of various technologies has become necessary in science, education as well as research work.