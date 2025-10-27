IGP Takwale reviews Traffic Management in Mussoorie

Garhwal Post Bureau

Mussoorie, 26 Oct: The police administration has now swung into action to address the ever-increasing traffic problem in Mussoorie. On Saturday, Inspector General of Police and Director, Traffic, Anant Shankar Takwale, held a meeting with officials in the Mussoorie Cantonment Board area and issued instructions to streamline the traffic system, here. He stated that, in the coming years, the traffic system will be made more efficient, digital, and public-friendly in view of VVIP visits and increased tourist traffic.

IG Anant Shankar Takwale stated that motorists have to wait in long lines at the Kolukhet tax collection point on the route from Mussoorie to Dehradun. The collection of this tax by the Municipal Corporation takes a lot of time to issue slips, leading to traffic jams. He directed officials to convert this system into a digital and SMS-based fast-track system to reduce the time spent collecting taxes and reduce traffic congestion.

Due to the recent disaster, road construction work is ongoing near Kolukhet Falls. For safety reasons, one-way traffic has been implemented in this area, causing significant inconvenience to commuters. The IG directed CO, Mussoorie, Manoj Aswal to correspond with the related construction agency so that the road repair and widening work is completed as soon as possible to restore normal traffic.

In the meeting, IG Anant Shankar Takwale reminded that parking problems on Mussoorie’s Mall Road are a major cause of traffic jams. He directed the Municipal Corporation and traffic police to launch a campaign to remove vehicles parked on the roadside and enforce strict traffic rules. Additionally, emphasis was placed on creating new parking zones and safe pedestrian pathways on the Mall Road.

IG Takwale stated that Mussoorie is not only a tourist destination but also home to thousands of local residents. Therefore, traffic arrangements need to be designed to provide a comfortable experience for tourists and ensure that locals are not inconvenienced. He directed the Municipal Corporation and Traffic Police to develop a joint action plan in this regard.