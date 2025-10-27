Doonite Anjali Nauriyal appointed BCYW Foundation Ambassador to promote awareness on breast cancer

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 27 Oct: In a significant recognition of her multifaceted contributions to journalism, culture, and social causes, Dr Anjali Nauriyal, an eminent journalist, academic, actor, and cultural researcher from Uttarakhand, has been appointed as the Ambassador of the Breast Cancer in Young Women Foundation (BCYW Foundation, Denver, USA). In this role, she is expected to spearhead awareness initiatives focused on early detection and prevention of breast cancer among young women in the region.

It may be recalled that Dr Nauriyal began her journalism career in the early 1990s and went on to become the editor of one of Uttarakhand’s first regional English magazines. She later served as Assistant Professor at the Indian Military Academy (IMA), where she taught English Literature at the Army Cadet College affiliated with Jawaharlal Nehru University. Combining her literary acumen with her passion for communication, she joined The Times Group and played a pivotal role in launching The Times of Doon, an innovative supplement published along with Times of India which was devoted to issues of Uttarakhand’s development, culture, and environment.

Her professional journey has been equally rich in other domains, having served as Features Editor at Garhwal Post and as Media Head at Himalayan Hospital and Swami Rama Himalayan University. As an actor, she has left her mark in films such as Maazi, Viraam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, The Bathtub, Pieces of Partition, 5th September, Qais Laila, and the web series, Peshawar.

A Senior Fellow of the Ministry of Culture, Dr Nauriyal has also conducted extensive research on the region’s cultural heritage and authored ‘Retelling of the Folk Ballads of Garhwal’, which became a regional bestseller. Her remarkable achievements have earned her several honours, including the Pride of Uttarakhand, Nanda Devi Award, GIAN Award, Uma Shakti Samman, Chief Minister’s Award, and Uttarakhand Ratan. As the founding director of the Sacred Saplings Society, she continues to champion the cause of girls’ empowerment. She is presently working on books based on Kumaoni folk tales and fiction.

Speaking to Garhwal Post regarding her association with the BCYW Foundation, Anjali Nauriyal shared that she plans to promote awareness regarding breast cancer in young women, especially within educational institutions and community settings. The Foundation is a nonprofit organisation dedicated to saving lives through research, education, and survivorship and it focuses exclusively on women below 40 years of age, which is an age group presently witnessing a rising incidence of breast cancer globally. The BCYW Foundation envisions a future where deaths of young women from breast cancer become exceedingly rare.

Partners and Sponsors:

The BCYWF vision is to work together with other non-profit organizations with a shared mission of saving the lives of young breast cancer patients by reaching out to younger women with knowledge and tools for early detection of breast cancer, by engaging inspiring breast cancer survivors and patients to spread the message of hope and strengths to others, and fund advance BCYW research. To sustain these goals for the general good of society, the BCYW Foundation significantly depends on individual contributions; collaborations with local, national, and international partners and collaborators; and support from corporate sponsors.