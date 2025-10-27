Top IPS officers reshuffled ahead of State Formation Day

By Arun Pratap Singh

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 27 Oct: Top IPS officers including DG PVK Prasad and ADG Abhinav Kumar have been reshuffled or given new responsibilities just ahead of the State Formation Day in what can be called as a major shakepup by Dhami Government as some SSPs have also been transferred. Sources indicated that a few more transfers are under consideration, while discussions regarding the reshuffle of IAS officers have also gained momentum and may take place after the Foundation Day celebrations.

The transfer orders have been issued under signatures of Additional Secretary Apurva Pandey from the Home Department, the changes have been made on a wide scale in the police administration, and the new postings shall take effect immediately.

At the top level, significant changes have been made. PVK Prasad has been retained as Director General, Home Guards and Civil Defence while the charge of DG Prosecution has been removed. ADG Prisons Abhinav Kumar has been given additional charge as ADG Intelligence and Security. ADG Amit Sinha has now been retained as ADG Crime and Law & Order but charge of Forensic Science Laboratories has been removed. AP Anshuman has been given charge as ADG Prosecution. IG Vimla Sachdev has been removed as IG Human Rights, while IG Neelesh Anand Bharane has been shifted from Crime and Law & Order/GRP to Director, Forensic Science Laboratory. IG Anant Takwale has been given additional charge as IG Human Rights. IG Sunil Kumar Meena has been given additional charge as IG Crime, Law & Order and GRP.

At the district level, several key transfers have taken place. IPS Prahlad Narayan Meena, Senior Superintendent of Police, Nainital, has been transferred as SP Vigilance Headquarters. Manjunath TC, who was earlier with the Prosecution Headquarters, will now serve as SSP Nainital. Lokeshwar Singh has been transferred from SSP Pauri Garhwal to SSP Garhwal Range Headquarters. Kamlesh Upadhyay has been made Superintendent of Police, Uttarkashi, while Surjeet Panwar will now serve as Superintendent of Police, Chamoli. Sarita Dobhal has been moved from SP Uttarkashi to Police Headquarters, Dehradun. Sarvesh Singh Panwar, earlier SP Chamoli, has been posted as SSP Pauri Garhwal.

The government has directed all officers to assume charge at their new postings immediately and to report their joining details to the government through the Director General of Police, Uttarakhand. This reshuffle is seen as an administrative move aimed at enhancing law and order, efficiency, and accountability within the police system of the state.