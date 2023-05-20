IIM Kashipur is growing exponentially in Research Area: Prof Kulbhushan Balooni

By Our Staff Reporter

Kashipur, 19 May: IIM Kashipur is hosting the Management Education and Research Colloquium (MERC), which began today and will continue till 21 May.

Dr Ramadhar Singh, Professor, Organisational Behaviour Area Research, was the Chief Guest at the inauguration. MERC is a platform for doctorate students to present their research to peers, professionals, and other interested parties. This will give doctorate students the opportunity to communicate, collaborate and network with other scholars and practitioners from various areas.

In addition to paper presentations, MERC 2023 includes workshops on research methodology to assist participants in improving their methodological rigor. There will be panel discussions on interdisciplinary research and Climate Change and Sustainability. This will promote sharing of ideas among aspiring researchers and academics. Furthermore, there will be best paper awards, publication opportunity sharing, nature excursion, and networking opportunities. The event will provide an exciting and refreshing experience through informal events and surprises. Participants will have the opportunity to embark on a nature tour to Nainital and spend quality time in the tranquility of the hills.

With nearly 100 research papers received from esteemed institutions across India in areas such as OBHR, IT, Economics, Finance, Marketing, Operations, and Strategic Management, MERC takes pride in positioning itself as a national-level collaborative platform for researchers and academicians.

Chief Guest Prof Ramadhar Singh, in his keynote address, shed light on the meaning and correct paradigms of research. He explained the importance of research in the overall education ecosystem through a presentation. He elaborated on research effectiveness criteria and the problems researchers face during the research process, while also suggesting solutions like how one can choose the right supervisor, deposition of data, etc. He inspired researchers by suggesting they enjoy the pain throughout the research journey.

Prof Kulbhushan Balooni, Director, IIM Kashipur, declared, “IIM Kashipur has created its niche with a great increase in the number of research projects. Our publications have increased from 15 in 2019 to 98 in the last calendar year. I can proudly say that the citations have increased four times. Using the Scopus Database, IIM Kashipur has the highest growth rate of citations, which is about 200% in the last calendar year. Because the institution is highly focused on research, we are excited to host MERC and bring together a diverse group of experts from academia and industry to discuss the latest developments in management education and research. The event will provide a great opportunity for networking and knowledge sharing, and we look forward to welcoming our guests to our beautiful campus.”

The event will also witness workshops on qualitative research in management, how reviewers evaluate quantitative research, and academic writing.

Doctoral scholars and researchers from across the country such as IIM Ahmadabad, IIM Visakhapatnam, IIM Calcutta, IIM Bangalore, IIM Indore, IIM Shillong, IIM Rohtak, IIM Bodh Gaya, IIM Sambalpur, IIM Ranchi, IIM Nagpur, IIM Kashipur, XLRI, MDI Gurgaon, BITS Pilani, FORE School of Management, Hyderabad University, IIT Madras, and NIT Durgapur, etc., are participating in the event. The opening ceremony was attended by around 150 people including doctoral scholars, researchers, expert panelists, and faculty and staff members of the institute.