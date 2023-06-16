IIT Roorkee takes key Step Towards Carbon-neutral and Air Pollution Free Campus: A day without Petrol-Diesel based Vehicles on the Campus

By Our Staff Reporter

ROORKEE, 15 Jun: On Thursday from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm, the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) observed a no petrol–diesel (fossil fuels) vehicle policy on campus. It promoted sustainable means of commuting on campus. It is well established that humans emit carbon through various activities, including fossil fuel (e.g. petrol, diesel, etc.) based on vehicle usage. Carbon emission leads to global warming and climate change. One of the most important things that needs to be done is reducing human carbon emissions. This event is a powerful reminder of the urgent need to transition to eco-friendly transport options and reduce our reliance on fossil fuel-based vehicles.

If we do simple mathematics to calculate carbon emission from 500 four-wheelers commuting an average distance of 5 km daily on campus, in that case, we find they emit 450 kg of CO2 based on the NITI AAYOG CO2 Emission Calculator. This is equivalent to 217 kg of coal burning every day. Similarly, 2000 two-wheelers (e.g. scooters, motorbikes) emit 390 kg of CO2 daily, equal to 190 kilograms of coal burning. These are staggering numbers. The Institute Green Committee and ECO Group IIT Roorkee initiated and planned this event to raise awareness about the impact of fossil-fuel-based vehicles on the environment. Their vision and efforts reflect a deep commitment to creating a greener future for the entire IIT Roorkee community and beyond. During this particular day, each individual of the IITR fraternity opted for sustainable modes of transportation such as walking, cycling, and using e-rickshaws. Based on feedback and experience from this exercise, IIT Roorkee plans to modify its policies and infrastructure to allow for the transition to sustainable modes of commuting regularly.