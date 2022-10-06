In yet another accident, 5 injured in Lakhwar

By Our Staff Reporter

Kalsi (Dehradun), 5 Oct: A car going from Kalsi to Lakhwar fell into a gorge near Lakhwar Bend after the driver lost control of the vehicle today. Five persons in the car were injured in this accident. On receiving information, the police and SDRF rescued all the injured and took them to the hospital.

Police said that a car fell into a gorge near Lakhwad Bend about 45 km from Kalsi. A force was dispatched to the accident spot. Along with this, information was also given to the higher officials and SDRF, 108. There were five persons including 4 women in the car. This car was going from Kalsi to Lakhwar. It went out of control and fell into a ravine near Lakhwad Bend. With the help of the surrounding villagers, all the injured were sent to the government hospital in Vikasnagar.

It may be recalled that late last evening, a bus carrying a marriage party had also plunged off the road near Simdi village of Lansdowne in Pauri district of Uttarakhand, killing 25 passengers, while 18 were injured. This year in June too, a bus had fallen into a gorge near Damta on Yamunotri Highway killing 26 persons, all from MP. In yet another accident, 10 persons were killed when their SUV had fallen in Champawat killing 14 in February this year.